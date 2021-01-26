Lori Harvey drops flirty comment on Michael B. Jordan's topless photo

Lori Harvey drops flirty comment on Michael B. Jordan's topless photo. Picture: Getty

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey made her feelings for boyfriend Michael B. Jordan very clear.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been dating for a few months now. And after a short period of dating under the radar, the couple aren't keeping their love away from the public eye anymore.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, 24, and the Black Panther actor, 33, have been vacationing in St. Barts over the last week, and it looks like Jordan's latest batch of sun-soaked snaps have got Lori hot under the collar.

Jordan shared two shirtless photos of himself enjoying his holiday with the caption, "Spf 1000 pls," before tagging his girlfriend Lori as the photographer.

Lori dropped a flirty comment on boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's topless snap. Picture: Instagram/@michaelbjordan

"Mine," Lori replied in the comments with a tongue-out emoji.

The loved-up new couple were spotted enjoying the sun on a mega-yacht and riding jet skis together during their Caribbean getaway.

Earlier this month, Jordan celebrated Lori's 24th birthday with her family, including stepfather Steve, at a party after shouting her out on Instagram earlier that day.

Lori and Michael have been vacationing in St. Barts together. Picture: Instagram/@loriharvey

After months of speculation, Lori and Michael finally confirmed the rumours of their relationship at the beginning of January by posting some loved-up photos together on their Instagram accounts.

Lori shared a couple of polaroids; one of the pair in front of a Christmas tree, and another of Lori beaming while Michael leans in for a kiss.

Rumours of Michael and Lori's romance first kicked off in November 2020, when the pair were spotted leaving a flight together after touching down in Lori's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

A month after being spotted together for the first time, Lori and Michael were pictured exiting a plane in Utah ahead of New Year's Eve.

Lori and Michael began dating towards the end of 2020. Picture: Instagram/@loriharvey

Steve Harvey, Lori's stepfather, spoke out on Lori's relationship with Michael for the first time during an interview on iHeartRadio at the end of January.

"I like this one," Harvey said of Jordan. "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'"

"Like right now? Nice guy," the TV personality continued. "But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass."

Harvey then joked about Jordan's reining title as People's '2020 Sexiest Man Alive'."'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me!" he said "Let's be clear about that."