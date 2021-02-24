Lionel Richie, 71, sparks shock as girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 30, is younger than his daughter

24 February 2021, 15:33 | Updated: 24 February 2021, 15:42

Lionel Richie, 71, sparks shock as girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 30, is younger than his daughter.
Lionel Richie, 71, sparks shock as girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 30, is younger than his daughter. Picture: Instagram

What is the age difference between Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi? Is she younger than his daughter?

Lionel Richie fans can't believe that his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, is younger than his daughter, Nicole.

This relationship isn't a new one - Richie, 71, has been dating Parigi, 30, for a number of years, having first been romantically linked back in 2014.

The best R&B songs of 2021 so far

However, a recent viral tweet posted by Twitter user @kulanicool sparked a new interest in the 'All Night Long' singer's relationship. "Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins," reads the tweet alongside a photo of Richie and Parigi hugging.

Their 40 year age gap soon became the topic of conversation as some people noted that Parigi is significantly younger than the singer's 39-year-old daughter, Nicole Richie.

Lionel Richie fans can't believe that his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi (pictured), is younger than his daughter, Nicole.
Lionel Richie fans can't believe that his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi (pictured), is younger than his daughter, Nicole. Picture: Instagram/@lisaparigi

While Richie's long-term girlfriend Parigi isn't exactly a 'new bae', that didn't stop people sending their well-wishes to the couple, with some even commenting on Richie's looks.

"Wait Lionel Richie is 71 and still looks this handsome???? Madd," wrote one user, while another added, "i really don’t see a problem with this, she’s grown enough to make her own decisions".

Parigi grew up in Switzerland and is of Swiss, Caribbean and Chinese descent, according to heavy.com. She also speaks four languages fluently: German, French, Schwiizertüütsch (Swiss German) and English.

Having previously worked in modelling, Parigi now runs a lifestyle blog called 'Dream Design Discover' and is the founder of lifestyle brand The Estate Collection.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Not3s' girlfriend Aliyah Raey? Instagram and age revealed

Who is Not3s' girlfriend Aliyah Raey? Instagram and age revealed
Who are Eminem's daughters? Names, ages, Instagram, songs & more

Who are Eminem's daughters? Names, ages, Instagram, songs & more

Eminem

Not3s and Aliyah Raey share first photos of their baby boy

Not3s and Aliyah Raey share first photos of their baby son

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Moneybagg Yo to Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Moneybagg Yo to Pardison Fontaine

Trending

What is P Diddy's Net Worth in 2021? How does he make his money?

What is P Diddy's net worth in 2021? How does he make his money?
Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
Who is Future's girlfriend Dess Dior? Instagram, age and net worth revealed

Who is Future's girlfriend Dess Dior? Instagram, age and net worth revealed
Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison.

Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison

J Hus new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more

J Hus new album 2021: Release date, songs, tracklist, features & more