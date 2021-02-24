Lionel Richie, 71, sparks shock as girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 30, is younger than his daughter

Lionel Richie, 71, sparks shock as girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 30, is younger than his daughter. Picture: Instagram

What is the age difference between Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi? Is she younger than his daughter?

Lionel Richie fans can't believe that his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, is younger than his daughter, Nicole.

This relationship isn't a new one - Richie, 71, has been dating Parigi, 30, for a number of years, having first been romantically linked back in 2014.

However, a recent viral tweet posted by Twitter user @kulanicool sparked a new interest in the 'All Night Long' singer's relationship. "Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins," reads the tweet alongside a photo of Richie and Parigi hugging.

Their 40 year age gap soon became the topic of conversation as some people noted that Parigi is significantly younger than the singer's 39-year-old daughter, Nicole Richie.

Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6csW7dhlFa — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) February 22, 2021

Lionel Richie fans can't believe that his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi (pictured), is younger than his daughter, Nicole. Picture: Instagram/@lisaparigi

While Richie's long-term girlfriend Parigi isn't exactly a 'new bae', that didn't stop people sending their well-wishes to the couple, with some even commenting on Richie's looks.

"Wait Lionel Richie is 71 and still looks this handsome???? Madd," wrote one user, while another added, "i really don’t see a problem with this, she’s grown enough to make her own decisions".

Parigi grew up in Switzerland and is of Swiss, Caribbean and Chinese descent, according to heavy.com. She also speaks four languages fluently: German, French, Schwiizertüütsch (Swiss German) and English.

Having previously worked in modelling, Parigi now runs a lifestyle blog called 'Dream Design Discover' and is the founder of lifestyle brand The Estate Collection.