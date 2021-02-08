Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie FaceTimes Drake for ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok challenge

8 February 2021, 14:07 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 14:15

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie FaceTimes Drake for ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok challenge
Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie FaceTimes Drake for ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok challenge. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou has gone viral on social media after pranking Drake, Kylie Jenner and more.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as 'Stassie', shocked fans when rapper Drake was among the people she FaceTimed, for the 'I'm Busy' TikTok challenge.

The best celebrity Silhouette Challenge TikTok videos

While Stassie is a model and social media star, she is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s BFF.

The pair recently enjoyed a fancy holiday together in Mexico, sharing the slickest photos on Instagram. However, Stassie went viral for another reason.

On Thursday (Feb 4) Stassie took to her TikTok profile @stassiebaby to play a hilarious prank on Kylie, other celebrities and an unexpected guest – Drake

The 23-year-old model jumped on the 'I'm Busy' TikTok challenge and phoned a number of people in her contacts.

In the video, Stassie began FaceTiming a series of people, but when they answered, she would say: “Hey, I’m actually really busy right now but can I call you later?”.

The social media sensation called Jack Harlow, singer Charlie Puth, basketball player Blake Griffin, comedian Pete Davidson, footballer Saquon Barkley, Kylie Jenner and rapper Drake.

Whilst the prank left many of the call receivers confused, Stassie’s bestie wasn’t fooled by the prank.

Kylie responded to the call by saying: “Stass, I know this trend, You can’t fool me, baby.”

The Kardashian family took on the challenge in their TikTok video back in December where Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris all sat in a room together and called people in their phone contacts.

When the person answered, they would simply sit there with a straight face without saying a word.

See reactions to Stassie FaceTiming Drake below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

DaBaby & DaniLeigh split amid singers "Yellow Bone" song controversy

DaBaby & DaniLeigh split amid singers "Yellow Bone" song controversy
The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet

The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet

The Weeknd

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes

The Weeknd

QUIZ: Only rap fans born before 1996 can get 100% on this quiz.

QUIZ: Only rap fans born before 1996 can get 100% on this quiz

Quizzes

Trending

The best celebrity Silhouette Challenge TikTok videos

The best celebrity Silhouette Challenge TikTok videos

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

What is the age gap between Zendaya and John David Washington?

What is the age gap between Zendaya and John David Washington?
Cardi B new single 'Up' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B 'Up' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B

18 facts you need to know about The Weeknd

20 facts you need to know about The Weeknd