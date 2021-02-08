Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie FaceTimes Drake for ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok challenge

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie FaceTimes Drake for ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok challenge. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou has gone viral on social media after pranking Drake, Kylie Jenner and more.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as 'Stassie', shocked fans when rapper Drake was among the people she FaceTimed, for the 'I'm Busy' TikTok challenge.

While Stassie is a model and social media star, she is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s BFF.

The pair recently enjoyed a fancy holiday together in Mexico, sharing the slickest photos on Instagram. However, Stassie went viral for another reason.

On Thursday (Feb 4) Stassie took to her TikTok profile @stassiebaby to play a hilarious prank on Kylie, other celebrities and an unexpected guest – Drake

The 23-year-old model jumped on the 'I'm Busy' TikTok challenge and phoned a number of people in her contacts.

In the video, Stassie began FaceTiming a series of people, but when they answered, she would say: “Hey, I’m actually really busy right now but can I call you later?”.

The social media sensation called Jack Harlow, singer Charlie Puth, basketball player Blake Griffin, comedian Pete Davidson, footballer Saquon Barkley, Kylie Jenner and rapper Drake.

Whilst the prank left many of the call receivers confused, Stassie’s bestie wasn’t fooled by the prank.

Kylie responded to the call by saying: “Stass, I know this trend, You can’t fool me, baby.”

The Kardashian family took on the challenge in their TikTok video back in December where Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris all sat in a room together and called people in their phone contacts.

When the person answered, they would simply sit there with a straight face without saying a word.

See reactions to Stassie FaceTiming Drake below.

did i just see stassie ✨CASUALLY✨ facetime blake griffin and then DRAKE ????? bro i hate it here — cleo 👩🏼‍🎤 (@cleoopatraa_) February 5, 2021

when drake answered stassie’s facetime... god i’ve seen what you’ve done for others 😣.... — lani 🌻 (@KalaniSPayne) February 5, 2021

Stassie just flexed so hard😂 She just called Blake Griffin and Drake for the TikTok trend and they both answered... #goals — lyanne (@misslyortiz) February 5, 2021

NOT STASSIE CALLING DRAKE THO 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 — haleigh (@hgielah) February 6, 2021

drake just made an enemy out of me he’s over there talking to stassie instead of working on the album... — taz (@ANTlOVO) February 5, 2021