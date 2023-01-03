Kylie Jenner accused of 'ignoring' her son by fans on social media

Kylie Jenner has faced backlash from fans over 'ignoring' her son by fans on social media.

The 25-year-old celebrated the new year in Aspen, Colorado and shared snaps from her holiday on Instagram.

However, fans were more interested in where Kylie's newborn son was, who doesn't appear in any pictures of the trip.

Kylie has been on holiday in Aspen, Colorado. Picture: Instagram

The comment "Why she never shows her son???" was written on Kylie's Insta post, which led fans to speculate where her son was.

Another said, "Why do u show us ur daughter but not ur son?"

However, some fans backed Kylie and said it was none of their business, "that’s her child and she’s allowed to not post him even if she posts stormi."

Kylie shared lots of snaps of daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

The last snap that Kylie shared of her son was around Thanksgiving last year. Picture: Instagram

Kylie took her daughter Stormi on the ski holiday to Aspen, so fans assumed that her son would also be joining his mum.

The most recent picture Kylie posted of her son was around Thanksgiving that showed him being held by dad Travis Scott in a mirror selfie.

Among the pictures that Kylie posted, she shared herself living it up with friends, including Hailey Bieber.