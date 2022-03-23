Kim Kardashian slammed after reselling used YEEZY sandals for $375

The reality TV star has come under fire for selling used Yeezy's for $375 (£285), which fans are convinced were free for her.

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by fans for selling a pair of Yeezy sandals for $375 (£285), which fans claim she had been gifted for free.

The 41-year-old reality tv star listed her black mule Yeezy heels – from her ex-husband's fashion line– on the KARDASHIAN KLOSET site.

The site is used by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters when they resell clothes.

Kim Kardashian has received backlash for reselling used Yeezy's on the Kardashians Kloset website. Picture: Getty

However, the listing has rubbed fans up the wrong way after they discussed the Kim selling shoes she likely did not even pay for, to make a profit.

Taking to Reddit, one eagle-eyed fans took a screenshot of the sale and shared it on the platform, writing: "Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals... I can't lmao."

Kim Kardashian fans have slammed her after she sells Yeezy sandals, when she likely got them gifted to her. Picture: Kardashian Kloset

One person said: "Especially because she gets most of this stuff for free to begin with. Most people I know give their used clothes to charity, not sell them for full price or more."

Another user wrote: "Selling stuff you’ve gotten for free when you’re already a “billionaire” is so GROSS lmao. I’m lucky enough to get some nice free sh*t as part of my job and even I couldn’t imagine selling it.

A third user posted: "Fun fact: they give a PERCENT of their resales to charity. Like 5-10%. The rear they pocket! Monsters."

Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with Pete Davidson amid Kanye West online feud. Picture: Instagram

A fourth user wrote: "Get free Yeezys, flip them. Genius. Why isn’t everyone doing this? What are they lazy?! NoBoDy WaNtS tO wOrK" while another added: "Imagine getting some FREE SH*T then turn around and try to SELL it lol. Like she really needs $350 bucks"

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. were married for nearly seven years and share four children together.

In recent months Kanye has turned to Instagram to attack Kim's new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson, 28.

In a recent post, the 'Off The Grid' rapper shared his concerns that Pete will get Kim 'hooked on drugs', adding: "He’s in rehab every 2 months," in a reference to the comedian's mental health and addition issues.

Following his most recent outburst on Instagram, Ye was reportedly suspended from the social media site for 24 hours.

Ye has also been banned from performing at The Grammys this year.