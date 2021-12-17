Kim Kardashian says her daughter North West, 8, 'intimidates' her

Despite working with high-profile politicians and A-list celebrities, Kim Kardashian revealed that the person who intimates her the most is North West, 8.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian banned her daughter North West for live-streaming at home without her permission.

On Thursday (Dec 16) Kim Kardashian revealed that her first born and oldest child is who 'intimidates' her during a podcast with former New York Times writer Bari Weiss.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye west welcomed their first child. North West on 15th June 2013. Picture: Getty

Although Kim comes into contact with A-list celebrities, and works with high-profile politicians, she revealed that the person who intimidates her the most is her eight-year-old daughter North.

During the interview, the 41-year-old reality star said that North was practically her estranged husband Kanye West's 'twin' after admitting she is initiated by her.

Kim Kardashian says North West is Ye's 'twin'. Picture: Getty

When Weiss asked Kim about who intimidates her during a speedy round of questions, she replied: "Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t".

She then continued on to say: 'Maybe just my daughter, North.'

While the SKIMS founder didn't expand on why North intimidates her, she did discuss recently scolding her daughter for going live on TikTok without her permission.

During the live-stream, North gave her 3.6million TikTok followers a tour of her family mansion, before catching her mother relaxing in bed on camera.

'Stop, you know you're not allowed to,' Kim said to North with a stern tone after North revealed she was live as she went into Kim's bedroom.

North West made her rap debut at the "Yeezy Season 8" fashion show last year in Paris. Picture: Getty

However, the situation was squashed as Kim explained to North why she should not go live without permission.

'In my household, there are rules,' Kim explained. 'She did feel really bad about that, and she apologised to me.'

'She said, "I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry." And she got it.'

Weiss jokingly pointed out the front of Kim telling North to follow rules, while Kim breaks Manny herself. 'I guess you’re right. Like, I do break the rules,' Kim responded.

'I didn’t really think about it that way. I’m cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them.'

Kim suggested that North liked to push boundaries because of her personality being similar to her father's.

'North West is Kanye West's daughter,' she said, before jokingly adding, 'Forget that, she's his twin.'

The estranged couple welcomed North West on 15th June 2013. They also have two sons, Saint and Psalm, and another daughter Chicago.