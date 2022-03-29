Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over 'get up and work' advice for women

Somewhat apologising to those who took offence to her comments, the 41-year old reality star claims her words were "taken out of context"

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the tone-deaf advice she gave to women in business earlier this month during her interview with Variety Magazine.

Speaking with Good Morning America, the reality TV star clarified what she meant claiming:

"It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way".

She continued: "That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous', and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women".

Speaking to the publication with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner about their family reviving their hit reality show on HULU, the 41-year-old claimed to have the best advice for women in business.

Kim Kardashian offering her advice to women in business in a clip from her Variety interview. Picture: YouTube

"Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments" she said.

After the clip went virals, users on social media slammed the SKIMS co-founder for not only being ill-timed comments, calling her out for not recognising her privilege as rich women.

One person wrote: "Nothing like a white woman born into wealth and privilege who capitalized on her marriage to a black man to appropriate black culture telling the rest of us to get our asses up and work".

Another one commented: "Rich people gaslighting us that it’s our fault we are poor and not inherited wealth is a choice".

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

A day later, a former employee of the Kim's Jessica DeFino shared a tweet talking about her work conditions when she worked for the family back in 2015, claiming her experience wasn't a good one.

"I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️".