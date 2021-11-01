Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spark dating rumours after 'holding hands’ on ride

Fans of the reality TV star and comedian are convinced the pair are dating after they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm.

Kim Kardashian West began her Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson. The pair have sparked dating rumours after new photos from their outing circulated online.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder was spotted with Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday (Oct 29).

Kim Kardashian West revealed she is 'ready to be happy again' amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. Picture: Getty

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, Kim and Davidson can be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends.

The pair joined at the park by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly – who is in a romantic relationship with Megan Fox.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is most known for his NBC late-night sketch comedy Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

A source told the publication: "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider revealed. "It's just friends hanging out."

However, fans think the pair might be secretly dating. One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times".

Another fan wrote: "*whispers* i like the idea of kim kardashian and Pete davidson" while a third added: "Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming!".

This is the second time fans has seen Kim intimately interact with Davidson. The pair recently shared an onscreen kiss in a sketch when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian shared a kiss during a sketch for her Saturday Night Live debut. Picture: SNL/YouTube

Back in January 2019, Kim and Davidson hung out at Kid Cudi's birthday party, along with Timothée Chalamet and Kim's husband Kanye West – whom she's currently going through a divorce with.

The KKW Beauty founder began dating Kanye, 44, back in 2012. The pair got married in Florence, Italy, in 2014. However, the past year, things got rocky in their relationship, leading Kim to file for divorce from the rapper.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together on Oct 9, as he supports her SNL debut. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

Sources revealed the pair had an 'amicable' end to their relationship, but are focussed on reality co-parenting their kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Davidson has previously been romantically linked to Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

He also was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, but split after five months.