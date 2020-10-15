Kim Kardashian officially richer than billionaire sister Kylie Jenner

Forbes magazine has declared Kim Kardashian has surpassed her younger sister, Kylie Jenner's billionaire fortune.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly wealthier than her youngster sister Kylie Jenner, who Forbes previously declared the first self-made billionaire in history.

The announcement comes after the publication revoked beauty mogul Kylie’s billionaire status, after claims that she had exaggerated her profits.

Forbes investigated the claim by looking into Kylie's business ventures and takings over the years, which set the reality TV star off.

The publication is now declaring that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is less wealthy than her older sister Kim, who has acquired millions from her beauty and fashion ventures.

Forbes' world's richest ‘self-made women in 2020’, ranks Kim above Kylie, with net-worth reaching £597 million this year.

Meanwhile, the publication claims that Kylie has made £536 million. The publication have previously had both Kylie and Kim feature as cover stars.

Jeffrey Ten, who has spent years in the cosmetics business, addressed the controversy over Kylie’s billionaire status.

Ten said "You have to remember they are in the entertainment business.Everything in entertainment has to be exaggerated to get attention.".

After the magazine took back Kylie's billionaire status title in 2019, the star took to Twitter to respond to the claims.

She ranted: "What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site - all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol."

"I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period."

Kylie continued on to quote the Forbes article, writing: "'Even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that’s your proof? So, you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading."

The 23-year-old social media sensation continued on to say she was putting the controversy behind her.