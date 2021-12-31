North West & Chicago West rap along to Eminem's 'The Real Slim Shady'

In a new trend, North covered Eminem's 'The Real Slim Shady' on TikTok alongside her younger sister, Chicago West

North West and her baby sister Chicago West wowed fans with their cuteness on TikTok when they both rapped along to Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady" in a new online trend.

The account which is currently sitting on 4.8 million followers, sees the two standing in front of a giant Christmas tree sharing a cute sister sister moment.

Earlier this month, North got in trouble live on TikTok earlier this week by her mum Kim Kardashian after she posted a video touring the family’s Hollywood home without Kim's permission.

"Let’s give a house tour" the adorable 8-year-old of both Kim and Kanye's is heard saying in the video whilst walking down the hallway of their hidden home that featured a big white Christmas trees lined with decorations.

Quickly showing her Kim laying in bed on her phone, you can hear North giggle as she says "Mom, I’m Live" which was quickly met by a not-so-pleased tone from Kim who said: "No, stop. You’re not allowed to".

But by then, it was too late as the video had been watched by several fans who screen recorded Kim in her bed and shared it on social media.

Kim Kardashian caught on North West's Live on TikTok without her knowing. Picture: TikTok

"I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," the Instagram DM reads.

"I did the exact same thing as she did i would so the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety" he added.

Kim seemingly responded by saying that 'North feels bad about going live and wouldn't do so in the future, but maybe if Mason spoke with her about it one on one, she would understand better'.

Mason texting Kim about North after she went live on TikTok. Picture: Instagram

North West and Kim Kardashian launched their joint launched TikTok account earlier this month, gaining 2.3 million followers and 16.1 million likes within the first week.

The account has clips of North, Kim and siblings dancing, singing, hanging with their mom and showing off their house.

