Kim Kardashian gushes over photo of Pete & Kanye together in resurfaced clip

5 April 2022, 17:16

A resurfaced clip shows Kim Kardashian gushing over a photo of ex Kanye West and her new beau, Pete Davidson, together.

Listen to this article



Kim Kardashian opened up about the time Pete Davidson and Kanye West were spotted together in an unearthed clip filmed years before she got with the comedian.

Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over 'get up and work' advice for women

The couple, who have been dating since last year after working together on Saturday Night Live, recently went Instagram official with their relationship.

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2019.
Kim Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2019. Picture: Getty

After many months photos emerging of the couple online, Kim, 41, confirmed her romance with Pete, 28, on Instagram with photos of them in her closet.

Fans were shocked to discover the SKIMS founder didn't meet Pete for the first time – instead, she met the SNL comedian at a dinner years ago while she was in a relationship with Ye.

Kim opened up about the time she attended a dinner with Kanye, Pete, Kid Cudi and Timothee Chalamet
Kim opened up about the time she attended a dinner with Kanye, Pete, Kid Cudi and Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Twitter/@KimKardashian

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Kim gushed over a picture on her Instagram of her dining with then-hubby Kanye, new beau Pete, rapper Kid Cudi and actor Timothee Chalamet.

In the resurfaced clip, the reality star explained she’d taken the picture while celebrating Kid Cudi’s birthday.

Kim recalled to Fallon: "When I got there I realized it was, like, a guys' dinner."

The social media sensation then recalled receiving messages from her friends about the attractive men she had found herself dining with.

Kim gushed: "Honestly, I posted this, I didn't even tag anyone. I got more DMs from my friends - from my gay friends, from my straight friends, everyone asking me about Timothee and Pete."

In 2019, Kim Kardashian gushed over a photo of Pete and Kanye.
In 2019, Kim Kardashian gushed over a photo of Pete and Kanye. Picture: YouTube/ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The star revealed that she was comfortable being the only woman, adding: "It was just such a fun night. Everyone had just such a good time. The vibe was so good, and I didn't want to ruin it, so I just sat in the corner and documented it for them."

The resurfaced video has shocked fans who didn't see a relationship between Pete and Kim prior,

"Wonder how much they interacted this night. It’s wild how this all goes together lol,” one fan wrote about the clip.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian spotted out on a date
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian spotted out on a date. Picture: Instagram

The couple have been going from strength-to-strength. The star recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show to discuss her relationship with Pete.

During the talk show, Kim revealed that Pete got a few tattoos dedicated to her. One of them includes a branding of her name on his chest, which reads 'Kim'.

