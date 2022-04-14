Kim Kardashian's daughter North West roasts her fashion sense ahead of Vogue shoot

Telling Ellen how North described her style as 'boring', the SKIMS co-founder claims she took control of the shoot, and decided to style the whole thing

Kim Kardashian has revealed that North West made a dig at her fashion sense ahead of her Vogue photoshoot, dubbing her the business mogul's style 'boring'.

When Kim appeared on The Ellen Show a few weeks ago, she told the host that North was less than impressed with her mum's original fashion selection of all-Black outfits, revealing that the eight-year-old took it upon herself to 'styled the whole thing'.

Kim Kardashian appearing on The Ellen Show. Picture: YouTube/Ellen

She went onto reveal that North then handpicked out everyone's wardrobe before the shoot, joking that when she had to be on sets that involve her children, nieces and nephews, it is easily 'the worst day of [her] life'.

Vowing to never do it again, the 41-year-old admitted the struggle with getting her kids to pose for a shot. She confessed to wanting to have more children in the future with her SNL boyfriend Pete Davidson, whilst opening up about her six month romance with Pete for the first time, discussing the tattoos he got for her on his body, which fans spotted in a recent selfie.

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got" she said. "But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different. … That’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life".

She also talk about making things Instagram official with Pete, explaining why she posted two snaps of them on her feed last month.

"I guess it’s not official until you post on Instagram" she told Ellen before adding that 'she wanted to be careful about posting too many photos of them' explaining that the last time she dated was "before Instagram existed" and she doesn’t know "what the rules are" yet.

Continuing on to speak about their relationship, she added: "I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse".

"It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, and you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f**k it—sorry—just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good, and I want to hold on to that forever".