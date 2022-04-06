Kim Kardashian's daughter North reportedly meets Pete Davidson for the first time

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eight-year-old daughter, North, has been spotted out with Pete Davidson for the first time.

Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson appears to have finally met her daughter, North West, despite her ex-husband Kanye West’s wishes.

The Saturday Night Live comedian first sparked rumours he was dating the SKIMS founder in October, when they shared a kiss during a skit on SNL.

Kim Kardashian and North West take selfies in their pink pyjamas. Picture: Instagram

However, it was thought that Pete had never met Kim’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with ex Kanye.

Now, it appears that it has changed as Pete, 28, was pictured driving around eight-year-old North in a pink electric Moke car.

Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with Pete Davidson on March 11. Picture: Instagram

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the pair bonded on Sunday afternoon at around 5pm and lasted 30 minutes, while driving around in the car.

In the photos, Pete and North seemed to be getting on along well as they both had big grins on their faces.

The youngster took charge of helping the comedian steer the car as they drove around.

The outing reportedly took place at Scott Disick’s gated community, with his daughter Penelope, in attendance.

While North's siblings, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, weren't pictured at the outing, they could have been inside the house.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian spotted out on a date in Staten Island before they went IG official. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Kanye, 44, made it clear that he did not want Pete to meet his children during an extensive feud.

The 'Off The Grid' rapper leaked text messages between him and Pete, where the comedian wrote: ‘As a man, I would never get in your kids’ way, that’s a promise.’

Kanye replied: ‘No you will never meet my children.’ The tension escalated when Pete allegedly sent Kanye a shirtless selfie of himself, claiming to be ‘in bed with [his] wife’.

Pete Davidson got 'Kim' branded on his chest. Picture: Instagram

In the selfie Pete sent, fans noticed that he had 'Kim' branded on his chest. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim said: "That’s what tattoo people do, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their lives".

She continued: “My favourite one, on his shoulder, says ‘my girl is a lawyer’, and that one is really cute.” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added.