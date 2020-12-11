Kim Kardashian left "messed up" after execution of Brandon Bernard

Brandon Bernard, 40, died by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Kim Kardashian has expressed her heartache after Brandon Bernard was executed, despite her plea for him to be spared.

Some jurors in Bernard's trial also pleaded with the Trump administration to not execute him, the federal Bureau of Prisons has said, but they were not successful.

On Thursday (Dec 10) Brandon Bernard, 40, was executed at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to a pool report.

Bernard was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. He was the youngest person in the United States to get a death sentence in nearly 70 years for a crime committed when he was an adolescent.

Bernard, was one of five gang members convicted in the 1999 killing of Stacie and Todd Bagley, who were youth ministers.

In September, the gunman, Christopher Vialva, was executed, while the other co-defendants were given lesser sentences.

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star urged Donald Trump to stop the execution from happening.

The star shared a plethora of tweets. However, it did not stop the execution.

On Thursday (Dec 10), the day Brandon was executed, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share how hurt she is and disappointed that the ruling was not overturned.

Kim wrote: "I’m so messed up right now. They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others.

I’m so messed up right now.

They killed Brandon.

"As he was in the chair his attorney called me and they just had their last call and said this... Brandon said he loves you and wants to say thank you again He said he doesn’t feel too claustrophobic in the chair."

She continued by tweeting: "Brandon wanted me to tell every single person who worked on his behalf supporting him in any way a huge thank you."

"He was certain he was gonna have the chance to tell you all himself and write you all letters but he told me to tell you all how grateful he is for you!"

"His main message that he learned in his life was to not hang out with the wrong crowd. That was so important to him that he shared that with the youth. It got him caught up and he made poor choices."

Kim shared a number of tweets with her followers, as she declared the reform system to be "f***ed up" in the United States.

She added: "The most important thing to him that he said was a gift to his mom, sister, daughters and family was the validation the public support gave to his family. His family knew him inside and knew he wasn’t his mistake he made as a teenager but he was sad his family felt shame."

"We would talk about music a lot and how he’s gotten into classical music lately to soothe his soul. He’s a master at crochet amd would laugh that if someone just saw his cell they would think it was a grandmas cell"

"I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace. This just has to change: our system is so f***ed up."

Many fans shared their outpour of condolences to Bernard's family and continued to fight for justice on his behalf.

R.I.P Brandon Bernard.