Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian West has officially become a billionaire after her net worth surged by $220m in just six months.

Kim Kardashian West is joining the ranks of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other wealthy moguls, as it has been announced that she is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes.

On Tuesday (Apr 6) the 40-year-old reality TV star appeared on Forbes’ annual world’s billionaires list for the first time.

The beauty mogul is topped by Jeff Bezos ($177 billion), Elon Musk ($151 billion), Bernard Arnault & family ($150 billion), Bill Gates ($124 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($97 billion).

According to Forbes, Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion (ranking No. 2674 on the list) after just being valued at $780 million in October. The social media socialite, turned businesswoman has two lucrative businesses to thank for her new billionaire status, KKW Beauty and Skims.

The mother-of-four also has “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” endorsement deals and a number of smaller investments which has contributed to her wealth.

In 2017, Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty, selling makeup products such as contour kits, eyeshadows, lipsticks, concealers and fragrances. Within a year of launching the beauty business, it received about $100 million in revenue, according to the publication.

Following in the footsteps of her half-sister Kylie Jenner, and her 'Kylie Cosmetics' makeup company, Kim has also seen major success from her beauty company.

In March 2019, Forbes dubbed Kylie Jenner the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. However, the magazine stripped her of the title the following year that, claiming her net worth was inflated and that she wasn’t factually a billionaire.

Kardashian West launched her shapewear company Skims in 2019, which she had previously called 'Kimono'. However, she changed the name of the company after she was accused of cultural approrpriation.

Kim also has a huge social media following on several platforms, helping her promote her products to millions of people (she currently has over 69.7 million Twitter followers and over 213 million Instagram followers).

Kardashian West began to sell loungewear during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling people to stay fashionable from the comfort of their homes. Forbes said Kim has a majority stake in the private business, which is valued “north of $500 million.”

Other forms of Kardashian West’s fortune sits in cash, investments and real estate. Since 2012, the KUWTK star has earned at least $10 million pretax every year from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” endorsement deals and other ventures.

While 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' is coming to an end this year, the family have managed to make a content pact deal with streaming service network, Hulu.

SKIMS is excited to announce that our first ever pop-up at @TheGroveLA is now open! We can’t wait to welcome our Los Angeles community in store.



See you soon:@SKIMS pop-up at The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles CA 90036 pic.twitter.com/RFiEjE0kqM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 6, 2021

Kardashian West was gifted several blue-chip investments from her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West back in 2017. The investments including shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas.

The star recently announced that her first Skims pop-up store will open at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Kim is yet to respond to her billionaire title.