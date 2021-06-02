Khloe Kardashian threatens to sue Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama

2 June 2021, 12:56

Khloe and Kimberly
Khloe and Kimberly. Picture: Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has taken legal action against Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama.

Following Kimberly Alexander's exposure for faking DM's from the Kardashian sister, Khloe's lawyers have sent a cease-and-desist.

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama exposed for 'faking DM' from Khloe Kardashian

On Monday (May 31st) Kimberly posted a screenshot that made it appear as though the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had messaged her, however a video revealed that the messages were in fact fake.

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama shared 'fake DMs' she claimed Khloe Kardashian sent her.
Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama shared 'fake DMs' she claimed Khloe Kardashian sent her. Picture: Instagram: @KimCakery305

However, it appears that Khloe is fed up - as according to TMZ, the reality star has threatened to sue Alexander.

According to the stars attorney, Lynda Goldman, multiple paternity tests have proven Tristan Thompson is not the father to Alexander's child - however Kimberly has persisted to harass Khloe.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been on-and-off since 2016.
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been on-and-off since 2016. . Picture: Getty

This is not the first time the couple have threatened legal action against the model.

E! News reported in May 2020 that the couple sent a cease and desist requesting Alexander "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications".

Kimberly Alexander
Kimberly Alexander. Picture: Instagram: @Kimcakery305

The couples lawyer at the time, Marty Singer, was quoted in the cease and decist saying:

"It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.".

Tristan and True
Tristan and True. Picture: Instagram: @realtristan13

Tristan is already the father to two children, True Thompson - his daughter with Khloe Kardashian and Prince Thompson - his son who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig.

