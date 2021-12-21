Khloe Kardashian responds as Tristan Thompson claims lover Maralee Nichols had herpes

A source claims that Khloe Kardashian is disgusted with Tristan Thompson after he alleges that rumoured baby mama Maralee Nichols contracted an STD

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian can't catch a break. In new revealing court documents, it's being alleged that Tristan Thompson's "baby mama" Maralee Nichols had an early designated induced labor was due to having herpes.

The insider claims: "More than anything, Khloe is most disturbed that Tristan says he didn't know the other woman well, but knew her well enough to be with her unprotected".

"As the reality of what happened dawned on her that has shaken her up the most because he potentially could have put her health at risk. Fortunately, Khloe and Tristan are both healthy but his constant stepping out has made her realise how risky it is to be with him when they reunite".

The former personal trainer, who gave birth to a boy named Angelou Kash Thompson on December 1st claimed that the Tristan sent her text messages that read:

"You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars".

Tristan Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree 2019. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, The NBA star filed an emergency gag order request in an attempt to prevent his alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols from talking.

Claiming that Maralee Nichols’ “intentions all along was to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself, he denies sending or writing any text also claiming that the messages was her attempt to smear him and are wholly and clearly fabricated messages.

He also claims that Maralee alerted the media of him allegedly fathering her child and of the competing lawsuits in California and Texas, despite the court previously granting a protective order to guard documents that contain sensitive personal information.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin. Picture: Getty

Khloe's relationship with basketball star Tristan Thompson has been on off and on since 2016. In September 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their daughter True Thompson.

However, Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women shortly before the reality star was due to give birth. Despite staying together after this, the pair broke up in February 2019 after the NBA player was caught cheating again, with Khloe's sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However in August 2020 that the pair were reported to be back together and were quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.