Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of taking steroids

8 December 2022, 12:35

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has accused The Rock of using steroids.

Controversial podcast host and commentator has called out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to 'come clean' about whether he uses steroids or not.

On a recent podcast, Rogan was discussing the downfall of a fitness influencer called Liver King, who promoted a diet of raw meat.

Rogan was talking about the news that Liver King was recently exposed for taking steroids - and declared that The Rock should come clean about his physique.

The Rock sparks confusion over video of newborn baby being passed to him over crowd

The Rock is known for his chiseled physique.
The Rock is known for his chiseled physique. Picture: Getty

The host then turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson, saying that, "The Rock should come clean right now."

"He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying."

Rogan continued, "There’s not a f***ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30."

Khloe Kardashian responds to The Rock admiring her wax behind at Madame Tussauds

Joe Rogan is a controversial commentator
Joe Rogan is a controversial commentator. Picture: Getty

He finished his rant by saying: "There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing.

"But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement."

The Rock has not commented on Rogan's claims, and many people have taken Rogan's speech with a pinch of salt due to his controversial nature.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Lori Harvey 'spotted with ex-boyfriend Future' sparking reunion rumours

Lori Harvey 'spotted with ex-boyfriend Future' sparking reunion rumours

Future

Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

Pregnant Keke Palmer claps back at trolls who said she "looked ugly without makeup"

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott roasted after taking separate private jets to the same place

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott roasted after taking separate private jets to the same place

Kylie Jenner

Trending

Tory Lanez hit with new felony charge in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez hit with new felony charge in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Kim Kardashian stalker given restraining order over 'telepathic' relationship

Kim Kardashian stalker given restraining order over 'telepathic' relationship

SZA announces her new album 'S.O.S' is coming next month

SZA new album 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

Chris Brown buys Tesla for baby mama Diamond Brown

Chris Brown buys Tesla for baby mama Diamond Brown

Chris Brown

Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection