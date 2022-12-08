Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of taking steroids

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has accused The Rock of using steroids.

Controversial podcast host and commentator has called out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to 'come clean' about whether he uses steroids or not.

On a recent podcast, Rogan was discussing the downfall of a fitness influencer called Liver King, who promoted a diet of raw meat.

Rogan was talking about the news that Liver King was recently exposed for taking steroids - and declared that The Rock should come clean about his physique.

The Rock is known for his chiseled physique. Picture: Getty

The host then turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson, saying that, "The Rock should come clean right now."

"He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying."

Rogan continued, "There’s not a f***ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30."

Joe Rogan is a controversial commentator. Picture: Getty

He finished his rant by saying: "There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing.

"But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement."

The Rock has not commented on Rogan's claims, and many people have taken Rogan's speech with a pinch of salt due to his controversial nature.