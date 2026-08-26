Celebrity Tributes for Dolly Parton: From Beyoncé to Eminem

Celebrity Tributes for Dolly Parton: From Beyoncé to Eminem. Picture: Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s death has rocked the music industry, with fans shocked and mourning the legendary star, with her fellow celebrities and collaborators sharing their messages of support. But what was Dolly Parton’s cause of death? & What did celebrities have to say about the shock news?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Dolly Parton is one of the most-loved country stars of all time, but throughout her 80 years of life, she has become friends with and collaborated with a lot of unexpected celebrities who, since the news of her death, have paid tribute to the singer.

The 80-year-old passed away on August 25th after a brief battle with cancer.

While she lived a long life in the country realm, she also collaborated with the likes of Dionne Warwick, Beyoncé, and more.

Here is a list of celebrities who have shared their condolences.

Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé

Beyoncé shared a lengthy tribute on her official website; the singer shared her heartbreak at the tragic news.

She wrote: “I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.”

Beyoncé's statement. Picture: Social

Eminem

Eminem shared a never-before-seen letter that the ‘9 to 5’ singer personally wrote him back in 2022.

In the letter, the kind-heartedness of Dolly shines through, as she commends him on being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Eminem & Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty Images

She wrote: “Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it. Aside from that, I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you, but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow. I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate ’em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we’ll meet.”

Sharing the letter to his Instagram, he also captioned the post with a message sharing how much the letter had meant to him at the time.

He wrote: “This note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy, Dolly. “

Dionne Warwick

Her collaborator on the track ‘Peace Like A River ’, Dionne Warwick shared a heartfelt message.

She wrote: “The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him… Resting in peace. I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes, and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend…My heart is heavy.”

Dionne Warwick & Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer, who starred alongside the country star on Joyful Noise, near the beginning of her career, also paid tribute.

Sharing a personalised post, with an image of the pair on set, Keke shared her sadness at the news.

She wrote: “I’m devastated. Truly.”

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah shared her love for the ‘Jolene’ singer and had a long-standing friendship, having the country star in her talk show over 8 times!

She wrote: “One of my fondest memories with Dolly Parton: Having a hoot and a holler while wearing Bob Mackie gowns on her show Dolly. This girl from the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee dreamed a life and then lived a life bigger than she could have ever imagined, giving so generously to others in ways we saw and ways we didn’t. No one like her.”

Oprah Winfrey & Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah & Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper and actress also starred alongside Dolly in Joyful Noise, as well as having the star on her own talk show.

While not posting her own words, the actress shared over 15 posts of Dolly to her 8 million Instagram followers.