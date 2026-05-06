Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Who is in the lineup? & When does it start?

Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Who is in the lineup? & When does it start? Picture: BBC

Traitors UK 2026 is returning with a brand-new celebrity cast, featuring the likes of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama. But who else is in the Traitors 2026 lineup? & When does Traitors season 2 start? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Celebrity Traitors UK is returning for its second season, after crowning Alan Carr its winner last year in the hugely successful spin-off, but with the new series set to launch- Which celebrities are in the lineup? & When does it start?

The hit show hosted by British icon, Claudia Winklemann, launched its first-ever celebrity version last year, to rave reviews.

The first season saw celebrities Niko Omilana, Cat Burns, and Johnathon Ross battle it out in a game of faithfuls and traitors, with comedian Alan Carr coming out on top.

Claudio Winkleman at premiere of Traitors. Picture: Alamy

Traitors 2025 had huge success, with a whopping 15 million viewers tuning into the show's finale.

But now that the return has been confirmed, who is in the cast? When can you watch it?

Here are all the details.

Who is in the Celebrity Traitors 2026 cast?

Maya Jama. Picture: Alamy

The lineup is stacked this year, with lots of celebrities presumably tuning into the previous show and wanting to have their own shot at becoming victorious.

From comedians to actors, the cast has it all!

Here is the full lineup:

Amol Rajan

Bella Ramsey

James Acaster

James Blunt

King Kenny. Picture: Getty Images

Jerry Hall

Joanne McNally

Joe Lycett

Julie Hesmondhalgh

King Kenny

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Maya Jama

Michael Sheen

Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: Getty Images

Miranda Hart

Myha’la

Professor Hannah Fry

Richard E. Grant

Rob Beckett

Romesh Ranganathan

Ross Kemp

Sebastian Croft

Sharon Rooney

What is the Celebrity Traitors 2026 release date?

Celerity Traitors. Picture: BBC

While the show has been confirmed, it only began filming in early May 2026.

That being said, the show is not expected to land until Autumn 2026.

The previous Celebrity Traitors series aired in November 2025, so fans can expect it around the same time, if not a bit earlier.