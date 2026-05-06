Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Who is in the lineup? & When does it start?
6 May 2026, 11:52
Traitors UK 2026 is returning with a brand-new celebrity cast, featuring the likes of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama. But who else is in the Traitors 2026 lineup? & When does Traitors season 2 start? Here are all the details.
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Celebrity Traitors UK is returning for its second season, after crowning Alan Carr its winner last year in the hugely successful spin-off, but with the new series set to launch- Which celebrities are in the lineup? & When does it start?
The hit show hosted by British icon, Claudia Winklemann, launched its first-ever celebrity version last year, to rave reviews.
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The first season saw celebrities Niko Omilana, Cat Burns, and Johnathon Ross battle it out in a game of faithfuls and traitors, with comedian Alan Carr coming out on top.
Traitors 2025 had huge success, with a whopping 15 million viewers tuning into the show's finale.
But now that the return has been confirmed, who is in the cast? When can you watch it?
Here are all the details.
Who is in the Celebrity Traitors 2026 cast?
The lineup is stacked this year, with lots of celebrities presumably tuning into the previous show and wanting to have their own shot at becoming victorious.
From comedians to actors, the cast has it all!
Here is the full lineup:
Amol Rajan
Bella Ramsey
James Acaster
James Blunt
Jerry Hall
Joanne McNally
Joe Lycett
Julie Hesmondhalgh
King Kenny
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Michael Sheen
Miranda Hart
Myha’la
Professor Hannah Fry
Richard E. Grant
Rob Beckett
Romesh Ranganathan
Ross Kemp
Sebastian Croft
Sharon Rooney
What is the Celebrity Traitors 2026 release date?
While the show has been confirmed, it only began filming in early May 2026.
That being said, the show is not expected to land until Autumn 2026.
The previous Celebrity Traitors series aired in November 2025, so fans can expect it around the same time, if not a bit earlier.