Caroline Flack found dead: Love Island stars mourn show's former presenter

15 February 2020, 19:18 | Updated: 15 February 2020, 20:29

Caroline Flack found dead aged 40
Caroline Flack found dead aged 40. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack was tragically found dead at her home in London just months after stepping down as Love Island host.

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has been found dead at her London flat, just weeks before she was set to stand trial after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The 40-year-old TV presenter stepped down as the long-running host of popular TV series Love Island following the charges with current host Laura Whitmore taking over for the first ever winter series which is currently being filmed in South Africa.

Caroline Flack was tragically found dead aged 40
Caroline Flack was tragically found dead aged 40. Picture: Getty

Love Island stars from past series have taken to social media to share their shock at the tragic news, with former Love Island winner Amber Davies writing 'This is going to hurt forever'.

Another of the show's former stars, Gabby Allen said, 'This is devastating', whilst Malin Andersson wrote, 'My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace.'.

Leanne Amaning, who appeared on the current series of Love Island tweeted, 'so so shocked at this news, rest in perfect peace Caroline Flack.' The news of Caroline's death was confirmed by her lawyer, who also revealed that the star had taken her own life.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can cell them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B hints that she's working on a new album

Cardi B has started working on her new album & says she’s "5 hits" deep

Cardi B

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day meme

50 Cent trolls Power's Naturi Naughton with Valentine's Day 'wig' meme

50 Cent

Lil Pump has been trolled after announcing this retirement

Lil Pump savagely trolled after announcing he's retiring from music
The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is preparing to drop his new album.

The Weeknd new album 'After Hours': release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

The Weeknd

Trending

RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

British singer Celeste is making waves with her haunting single 'Strange'.

Who is singer Celeste, how old is the 2020 BRITs Rising Star & what do her 'Strange' lyrics mean?
Jada pinkest-smith shares nude throwback photo on Instagram

Jada Pinkett-Smith "breaks the Internet" with jaw-dropping nude throwback photo
Wendy Williams is facing major backlash online for her 'homophobic' comments about gay men.

Wendy Williams labelled 'homophobic' for saying gay men 'should stop wearing our skirts and heels'
Jeannie Mai addresses the Coronavirus insults she has been receiving

Jeezy’s girlfriend Jeannie Mai speaks out after getting trolled with "hurtful" Coronavirus insults