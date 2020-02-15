Caroline Flack found dead: Love Island stars mourn show's former presenter

Caroline Flack found dead aged 40. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack was tragically found dead at her home in London just months after stepping down as Love Island host.

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has been found dead at her London flat, just weeks before she was set to stand trial after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The 40-year-old TV presenter stepped down as the long-running host of popular TV series Love Island following the charges with current host Laura Whitmore taking over for the first ever winter series which is currently being filmed in South Africa.

Love Island stars from past series have taken to social media to share their shock at the tragic news, with former Love Island winner Amber Davies writing 'This is going to hurt forever'.

Another of the show's former stars, Gabby Allen said, 'This is devastating', whilst Malin Andersson wrote, 'My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace.'.

Leanne Amaning, who appeared on the current series of Love Island tweeted, 'so so shocked at this news, rest in perfect peace Caroline Flack.' The news of Caroline's death was confirmed by her lawyer, who also revealed that the star had taken her own life.

This is devastating. 💔 — ⚡️GABBY ALLEN⚡️ (@gabbydawnallen) February 15, 2020

Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight 😢 💔 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) February 15, 2020

This is going to hurt forever 💔 pic.twitter.com/EJBLuBY5g4 — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) February 15, 2020

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can cell them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.