Is Cardi B going on tour for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Is Cardi B going on tour for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B’s album promotion is coming to an end as the release date nears, is she going on a world tour for her newest album, amid pregnancy rumours? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B is set to drop her sophomore album, ‘Am I The Drama?’ on the 19th of September 2025, putting an end to her memorable promotion campaign, but will she tour with this album?

Her singles ‘Outside’ and ‘Imaginary Playerz’ have proven popular amongst her fanbase, and they are eager to see the star live.

Cardi hasn’t toured since 2019, after cancelling her ‘Invasion of Privacy’ tour following her pregnancy.

Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are now worried the same may happen again, as pregnancy rumours began to swirl surrounding her newest partner, Stefon Diggs.

She was pictured leaving court in late August, with some fans suggesting she looked like she had a bump, although she later posted a TikTok removing an object tucked into her shirt, seeming to dispel the idea.

These pregnancy whispers had fans frightened that another child could again delay her upcoming tour plans.

So, will Cardi be going on tour?

Cardi B on her way to court. Picture: Getty Images

Is Cardi B touring her new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

The ‘Money’ rapper has squashed all the rumours and doubts of a pregnancy halting her concert plans, taking to an Instagram livestream to discuss her upcoming tour plans.

She said: “The tour announcement is coming as fast as you guys think.”

Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

She continued: “After all of this album rollout and album release, I go straight into tour prep, so there's gonna be no time to waste."

This has put fans' doubts to rest, seemingly confirming that the artist is definitely going on tour and could even be touring before the end of 2025.

Now, the question remains, will it be a world tour or just a US tour, as her European fans haven’t been graced with her presence for a long time.