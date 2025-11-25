Fans resurface Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ interaction 2 years before they started dating

Fans resurface Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ interaction 2 years before they started dating. Picture: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been celebrating the birth of their first child. But an old video of the pair has been going viral, with fans hooked. But what is the video? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been basking in the glow of their relationship following the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The couple first debuted their romance back in May 2025, stepping out at a basketball game together, following Cardi’s split from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Offset.

However, fans have rediscovered an old video featuring the new couple long before they had a romantic connection.

In the video, the celebs are sitting at a fashion show together, with one person sitting between them.

The rapper has her photo taken, and you can see the sports star trying to look over discreetly.

This video has made fans further obsessed with the couple with this full-circle moment, some suggesting it looks like fate in action.

One fan commented: “The string theory fr.”

Cardi has been straight back on to her tour prep following the birth of her baby, with her upcoming ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour coming in hot.

2 years ago, they were sitting next to each other at Paris fashion week. Now, they have a son 🥹🩵🏈 pic.twitter.com/ziO7fLJzZw — Renee B (@thatsrenee_) November 24, 2025

She tweeted: “Almost done with concepts and creative for every song on this tour… deum this harder than I thought it’s like making a music video for every song but on stage.”

Her divorce from Offset, though, has reportedly been a messy back-and-forth between the exes, with the Migos rapper supposedly asking for a 70/30 split, opposed to the traditional 50/50 split.

The new couple though, seem to be going strong, and have been very excited with their new bundle of joy.