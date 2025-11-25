Fans resurface Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ interaction 2 years before they started dating

25 November 2025, 16:31

Fans resurface Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ interaction 2 years before they started dating
Fans resurface Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ interaction 2 years before they started dating. Picture: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been celebrating the birth of their first child. But an old video of the pair has been going viral, with fans hooked. But what is the video? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been basking in the glow of their relationship following the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The couple first debuted their romance back in May 2025, stepping out at a basketball game together, following Cardi’s split from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Offset.

However, fans have rediscovered an old video featuring the new couple long before they had a romantic connection.

In the video, the celebs are sitting at a fashion show together, with one person sitting between them.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper has her photo taken, and you can see the sports star trying to look over discreetly.

This video has made fans further obsessed with the couple with this full-circle moment, some suggesting it looks like fate in action.

One fan commented: “The string theory fr.”

Cardi has been straight back on to her tour prep following the birth of her baby, with her upcoming ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour coming in hot.

She tweeted: “Almost done with concepts and creative for every song on this tour… deum this harder than I thought it’s like making a music video for every song but on stage.”

Her divorce from Offset, though, has reportedly been a messy back-and-forth between the exes, with the Migos rapper supposedly asking for a 70/30 split, opposed to the traditional 50/50 split.

The new couple though, seem to be going strong, and have been very excited with their new bundle of joy.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ lyrics & meaning

Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ lyrics & meaning

Why were I’m A Celebrity contestants evacuated from the camp?

Why were I’m A Celebrity contestants evacuated from the camp?

Aitch’s family: sisters, parents, lyrics about them & more

Aitch’s family: sisters, parents, lyrics about them & more

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to 'husband'

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to 'husband'

Trending

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Album cover, release date, features and all the clues

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge friends?

Are I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and Angry Ginge friends?

Was Aitch in Peaky Blinders & why do people think he was?

Was Aitch in Peaky Blinders & why do people think he was?

How Many Children Does Summer Walker Have? Names, Ages, Gender & More

Summer Walker Kids: Names, Gender, Ages & More

Celina Powell is back in the headlines after announcing her relationship with Clay from 'Love is Blind' - but who is she?

Who is Celina Powell? Job, nationality and Instagram revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working