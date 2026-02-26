Why Cardi B and Stefon Diggs split amid Super Bowl rumours

Why Cardi B and Stefon Diggs split amid Super Bowl rumours.

Cardi B is well into her US ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour, with fans begging for a UK tour. But the reason behind her breakup from New England Patriots star, and baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, has supposedly been revealed. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs debuted their romance and had a baby in 2025; however, after appearing separately at the Super Bowl, fans suggested they had broken up – but now, as the artist embarks on her 2026 tour, the reason for the supposed split has been revealed.

The couple first stepped out together in May 2025, following on from the rapper filing for divorce from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Offset, in December 2024.

They then announced they were expecting their first child together, the Bronx artist already having 3 prior, and Stefon having multiple babies from women with multiple women coming forward to claim his paternity.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

The 33-year-old gave birth to their baby boy in November.

While Stefon and Cardi seemed to be the next ‘it’ couple, rumours of their split began after they arrived separately at the Super Bowl, where the ‘I Like It’ rapper was on stage for Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

They both unfollowed each other on Instagram, and that was that.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

But now, a source has told PEOPLE who allegedly broke up with whom, and why.

They said: “Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense. The second she felt that she couldn't trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music, and tour.”

Stefon had been embroiled in his baby mum scandal, celebrating Christmas with two of his other children, and then later being sued in an assault case by his previous private chef.

Neither celebrity has commented on the breakup, choosing to ignore the press, with Cardi busy on her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour even bringing out artists like Tyla, Kehlani and Blueface.