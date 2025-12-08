Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs and Offset beef

8 December 2025, 16:07

Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs and Offset beef
Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs and Offset beef. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has taken to her social media following rumours of a fight between her current boyfriend and baby daddy, Stefon Diggs and ex-husband Offset. But what actually happened?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has addressed the rumours about her baby daddy, Stefon Diggs and ex-husband Offset finally crossing paths and getting into an altercation.

On December 7th, the new parents were seen at a club in LA called Booby Trap, the rapper rocking a neon green wig.

Stefon and Cardi had also been seen celebrating his 32nd birthday partying with his mother, the ‘Press’ rapper dressed up in a completely backless gown.

Cardi and Stefon celebrating his 32nd birthday
Cardi and Stefon celebrating his 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram via @iamcardib

However, despite the couple having their fun over the past week, an online commentator stirred the pot by suggesting Offset had arrived at the same club on December 7th, and a fight broke out.

The Instagram account, by the name of @g0atalexis, tweeted: “Cardi & Stefon at Booby Trap... Offset pulls up, and Stefon's scary a** really tried to have security block him. Like, be serious. Security wasn't even entertaining that; they let Offset in. I heard there was a lil scuffle once he got inside but nothing more than that."

Clearly, a post that was presenting a rumour as fact and Cardi was quick to shut it down.

Cardi & Stefon, Cardi & Offset
Cardi & Stefon, Cardi & Offset. Picture: Getty Images

She swiftly commented under the post: "Not true at all..."So, whilst the rumours were short-lived, the fans have been wanting a conclusion to the month-long tension between the three celebrities, following her divorce from Offset and the birth of her newest baby with Stefon.

The latest reports suggest that perhaps the messy divorce has been settled, but neither Offset nor Cardi have confirmed the news.

The Migos rapper has been tweeting about the new couple rather consistently throughout their delayed split.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How Many Children Does Summer Walker Have? Names, Ages, Gender & More

Summer Walker Kids: Names, Gender, Ages & More

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris pose for pictures together amid reconciliation rumours

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris pose for pictures together amid reconciliation rumours

I'm A Celeb voting figures revealed after Angry Ginge wins

I'm A Celeb voting figures revealed after Angry Ginge wins

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2025? Queen/King of the jungle revealed

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2025? Queen/King of the jungle revealed

Trending

Kim Kardashian called out by fans for ‘excessive’ Christmas décor

Kim Kardashian called out by fans for ‘excessive’ Christmas décor

Jada Pinkett Smith hit with $3million lawsuit by Will Smith’s friend

Jada Pinkett Smith hit with $3million lawsuit by Will Smith’s friend

Is Eminem going on tour with 50 Cent?

Is Eminem going on tour with 50 Cent in 2026?

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Album cover, release date, features and all the clues

Burna Boy dating history: From Chloe Bailey to ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don

Burna Boy dating history: From Chloe Bailey to ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working