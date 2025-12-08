Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs and Offset beef

Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs and Offset beef. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has taken to her social media following rumours of a fight between her current boyfriend and baby daddy, Stefon Diggs and ex-husband Offset. But what actually happened?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has addressed the rumours about her baby daddy, Stefon Diggs and ex-husband Offset finally crossing paths and getting into an altercation.

On December 7th, the new parents were seen at a club in LA called Booby Trap, the rapper rocking a neon green wig.

Stefon and Cardi had also been seen celebrating his 32nd birthday partying with his mother, the ‘Press’ rapper dressed up in a completely backless gown.

Cardi and Stefon celebrating his 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram via @iamcardib

However, despite the couple having their fun over the past week, an online commentator stirred the pot by suggesting Offset had arrived at the same club on December 7th, and a fight broke out.

The Instagram account, by the name of @g0atalexis, tweeted: “Cardi & Stefon at Booby Trap... Offset pulls up, and Stefon's scary a** really tried to have security block him. Like, be serious. Security wasn't even entertaining that; they let Offset in. I heard there was a lil scuffle once he got inside but nothing more than that."

Clearly, a post that was presenting a rumour as fact and Cardi was quick to shut it down.

Cardi & Stefon, Cardi & Offset. Picture: Getty Images

She swiftly commented under the post: "Not true at all..."So, whilst the rumours were short-lived, the fans have been wanting a conclusion to the month-long tension between the three celebrities, following her divorce from Offset and the birth of her newest baby with Stefon.

The latest reports suggest that perhaps the messy divorce has been settled, but neither Offset nor Cardi have confirmed the news.

The Migos rapper has been tweeting about the new couple rather consistently throughout their delayed split.