1 December 2025, 17:35

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs married? Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs just celebrated the birth of their first child together, following the rapper's separation from ex-husband Offset. But is the star already looking to get married again? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are one of hip-hop’s most talked about celebrity couples, following the rapper’s pregnancy and birth of their first child, after divorcing her ex-husband, Offset.

The couple debuted their romance in May 2025 and went from boyfriend and girlfriend to mother and father by November.

Their baby boy is the newest addition to the mixed family, the ‘Hello’ rapper already having three children, and Stefon having two daughters.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

However, following a video of the New England Patriots star in the changing rooms before a game, has sparked marriage rumours – but why?

In the video, Stefon can be seen examining a new hoodie part of the team's merchandise, and he asks for a small one, presumably for the new arrival, as well as one for his ‘esposa’, meaning wife.

Referring to Cardi as his wife has sent the Internet into a spiral, leaving fans unsure if the couple have already taken the next step.

Stefon is also speaking in Spanish, which is Cardi’s first language; the sports star clearly picking it up from his partner.

One fan commented: “Why am I smiling so hard? That’s so cute.”

Another said: “This is ADORABLEEE look at him learning more than me 🥺🥺.”

The video was responded to in a hilarious video from Cardi herself in which she sang along to Megan Thee Stallion’s song ‘LOVER GIRL’, where she sings about her obsession with her new boyfriend.

Carid B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

However, it doesn’t seem the couple are married, as the New York star’s divorce form ex-husband and baby daddy Offset is reportedly not yet finalised, meaning she legally couldn’t get married.

So, whilst it seems Stefon and Cardi are not yet married, this term of endearment definitely communicates that he is taking the relationship very seriously.

The couple were recently seen in high spirits, celebrating the football star’s 32nd birthday.

