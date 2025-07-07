Have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs broken up? Inside split rumours

Have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs broken up? Inside split rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B debuted her new man just over a month ago, following on from her divorce from her ex-husband Offset, but some fans are suggesting this new celeb couple could have already called it quits! Here are all the details on their rumoured split.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs debuted their new romance back in May 2025, following her divorce from ex-husband Offset.

The pair set the internet on fire after they hard-launched their relationship courtside at a Knicks game, with the pictures of them serving true 90s romance.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

Most recently the American footballer pulled out all the stops and rented out an actual castle whilst they were in Paris for fashion week.

They were seen super loved-up, the rapper giggling giddily behind the camera in the post, but now fans are suspicious that the pair have already split.

These rumours came after both of the celebs have seemingly deleted posts of each other from their Instagram profiles.

This is also following on from the rapper’s initial post to Instagram, which featured Cardi cosied up to her man on the yacht as well as a whole bunch of images of the two, but it has now been deleted!

Stefon has also deleted one of the pictures he had posted of the ‘Outside’ rapper.

She also posted a story captioned, ‘Soooo tired’, which fans have started to interpret in many different ways, with some even suggesting she’s 'tired' of the dating scene.

Cardi B has update for fans

Now, whilst deleting posts isn’t confirmation they’ve broken up, it has raised suspicions amongst fans

.One fan commented: That was fast.”

Another said: “@OffsetYRN this your chance homie.”

They do both still seem to be following each other though, which is a good sign they could still be together as they’re yet to comment on the split rumours.