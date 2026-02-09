Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumours amid Super Bowl

After Cardi was seen on the field at Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance, alongside Pedro Pascal & Jessica Alba, she has indicated she could have split from her boyfriend and baby daddy, Stefon Diggs. But why? Are Cardi and Stefon still together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs both made separate appearances at the 2026 Super Bowl, with the former appearing alongside Bad Bunny at the halftime show, and her boyfriend appearing in the game with his team, the New England Patriots.

The couple first announced they were dating back in May 2025, after appearing at a Knicks game together, a few months after the singer's divorce from ex-husband, Offset, was filed.

They later announced they were expecting in September, with her giving birth in November of the same year.

The baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, was her fourth child, her first three being from her previous relationship.

Cardi and Stefon have seemed rather enamoured with each other, despite ongoing baby mama and cheating allegations from the New England Patriots star, with her cheering him on at most of his recent games.

The ‘Money’ rapper even claimed not be worried when it was confirmed he was the father of a baby girl born in March.

She said: “That’s your baby daddy, bi**h? That’s my baby daddy, too. What now? I don't f***ing know. We'll figure it out, bi**h."

However, it now seems the couple have parted ways after roughly 9 months together, after they unfollowed each other on Instagram on February 8th.

Whilst in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, both had answered questions about their partner, responding in a normal manner, there seems to have been some fallout behind the scenes.

Stefon even suggested a marriage proposal could have been coming.

He said: “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?”

There are some claims surfacing online of the football star leaving the game with another woman; these are backed by no evidence.

So, whilst the unfollowing does indicate the celebrity couple could have called it quits, it is uncertain without confirmation.