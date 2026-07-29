Has Cardi B removed her BBL?

29 July 2026, 17:18

Has Cardi B removed her BBL?
Has Cardi B removed her BBL? Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B, who has recently been rumoured to be dating Maduka Okoye, has fans wondering if she has had her infamous BBL removed, after a new video promoting her new song. But has she? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Cardi B is one of the most iconic names in music right now; her rumoured viral boo, Maduka Okoye, adding to her interest right now, but a recent video posted by the artist, promoting her new song, has fans wondering if she has had her BBL removed.

The rap star has had a busy year, from giving birth to her fourth child, and first baby with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs, to her record-breaking ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour; she has been working!

One of the hottest topics has always been the star's body, her infamous figure being the subject of lots of her lyrics, and is part of her brand.

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

After closing her US tour, Cardi seemingly joked with Kehlani in a behind-the-scenes clip that she was planning on getting her BBL removed.

At the time, fans weren’t sure she was being serious, but in a new video shared to the star's 161 million Instagram followers, fans were quick to comment on how her figure appeared different.

Teasing a new track, Cardi could be seen strutting her stuff on the beach on vacation, lip-syncing along to her new unreleased song.

Fans are debating whether it looks like the 33-year-old has had the corrective surgery, after previously complaining about its impracticality.

However, what is interesting is the ‘Hello’ rapper was seen just days prior performing in New York, with her figure, which does suggest that it would be pretty impossible for her to recover in between the sightings in order to film the promo video.

So, whilst some fans are arguing her body has changed, it does seem unlikely that the star could have recovered so quickly.

One fan commented: “Good for her, she looks good like this.”

Another said: “She may have downsized.... BUT it's def NOT removed...”

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

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