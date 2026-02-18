Cardi B tells fans she’s planning surgery to remove BBL

Cardi B tells fans she's planning surgery to remove BBL.

Cardi B has embarked on her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour after her recent split from baby daddy Stefon Diggs. The rapper’s concert has looked iconic with the artist bringing out Blueface and a whole lot more, but now she has said she is getting rid of her famous BBL. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has said she is removing her BBL, following her L.A. concert on her ‘Little Miss Drama’ 2026 tour, where she brought out Blueface, Tyla, and Kehlani.

The rapper has had a busy past year, from announcing her new relationship with Stefon Diggs to giving birth to her fourth child, and now embarking on her first tour in over 7 years.

Her highly successful sophomore album, ‘Am I The Drama?’, dropped to rave reviews with hits on it like ‘Hello’ and ‘Pretty & Petty’.

Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

Following her L.A. tour stop, which was full of celebrity names, Beyoncé was even rumoured to be in the arena somewhere, Cardi made a declaration concerning her famous body.

Speaking with Kehlani, who the 33-year-old brought out for an extra-special performance of their collaboration ‘Safe’ as well as the RnB singer’s ‘Folded’.

Kehlani says: “You’re a f****ing star. You’ve so much a**, that’s like the most a** I’ve ever seen.”

Cardi responded: “I’m taking some out after this tour, I don’t ‘wanna here nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I’m taking this a** OUT! It’s heavy.”

Does Cardi B have a BBL?

The Bronx rapper is known for her voluptuous curves, it being a main feature of her lyrics and performance, but now, it seems she could be opting for something new.

Her cosmetic procedures have never been something she has hidden, admitting on Alex Cooper’s podcast that she had already had a reduction.

Cardi B. Picture: Alamy

However, fans think it is unlikely she will get rid of it completely.

One fan commented: “D**n I thought that was all hers.”

Another said: “I love how honest she is love her to bits.”