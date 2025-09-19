Inside Cardi B’s ‘Pretty & Petty’ lyrics

Cardi B’s latest album drop, ‘Am I The Drama?’ is finally here after an impressive rollout and pregnancy announcement. ‘Pretty & Petty’ is a clear success from the album and is a diss track against fellow female rapper BIA. But what is it all about? And why do they have beef? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has done it again with the latest drop, ‘Am I The Drama?’ with the new track ‘Pretty & Petty’ taking fans by storm as the rapper comes for BIA in the scathing diss track.

The pair's feud goes way back to 2023, following a video made by BIA, who had deleted tweets that were originally showing support for Cardi.

Although she tried to clear this up in a video, Cardi wasn’t having it, and since then, their dislike for each other has snowballed.

They have both already thrown shots at each other previously, BIA with ‘SUE MEEE?’, and Cardi throwing shots in her verses on ‘WANNA BE’.

The ‘Whole Lotta Money’ rapper also poked fun at the ‘Wap’ singer’s marriage, joking about Offset’s infidelity, as well as mentioning her kids Wave and Kulture in a track.

BIA also has long accused Cardi of copying her flow and style, which Cardi strongly disputes, following the release of ‘Like What’ claiming it was similar to her own track ‘Fallback’.

The beef has all come to a head in ‘Pretty & Petty’ where Cardi comes for BIA’s appearance, success and more.

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics of Cardi B’s ‘Pretty & Petty’ from ‘Am I The Drama?’

[Intro]

Yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (As f**k)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (Ooh, girl)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k

H**s think they ready, they ain't ready enough (Let's go)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (As f**k)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (As f**k)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k

When I walk a b***h down, it be sexy as f**k

[Verse 1]

Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head (Head)

Bow, I'm dead

That melatonin flow putting us to bed

I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread

Pop s**t and buy bags, only thing that I do

Err'time I pray I thank God I'm not you

I'd rather die on the surgery table

'Fore I gotta walk around here lookin' like you

You wanna beef with me, are you sure? (Are you sure?)

Do she even got a BET award? Ha

Sweat me 'cause you bored, just a big lap dog

Bia, be a labrador, rawr

[Chorus]

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (As f**k)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (Ooh, girl)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k

H**s think they ready, they ain't ready enough (Let's go)

[Verse 2]

You a fake ghetto b***h and I don't like you

Your mama used to f**k around with white men

Disgusting (Huh) Girl you triflin’

I hate when a b***h think she cute 'cause she light skin (Look)

Hmm, talkin' about Kulture, you wildin'

Look, meatball, you Italian

I'm Cardi B, shorty, who you wanna be, shorty

You from Boston? Let's have a little tea party

Why you got kicked out of that condo? (Why?)

Why you be online and be lyin' though? (Why?)

Why you always at Diddy house? (Huh?)

I heard they combed that little kitty out (Ha)

Tell these folks what's it's really about (What's it's really about)

Why you all on people's face with that s****y mouth?

Diarrhea BIA, breath so stank

You can smell her 'fore you see her

I'm like hm, hm, weave to the floor

I'm like hm, hm, make 'em hate me even more

I'm like hm, hm, h**s easy to ignore

It's been two years since you put a number on the board (Haha)

I'm a bad b***h and you mad (And you mad)

'Cause you built like your dad

You damn near unemployed

They only book you when they can't afford Coi, look

I got one album (Huh?) And I'm up still (I am)

Daughter watch cost more than your cup deal (They do)

My a** soft here (Uh-huh) It feels dumb real (Yeah)

Cardi's on your shade, you need a conceal

Thirty two and you get acne on your face (Wait, how?)

Dirty b***h, go and change your pillowcase (You dirty)

Look, I'm an icon, I'm a legend (I'm a legend)

I mean, girl, you a Gretchen (At best)

[Chorus]

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (As f**k)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (Ooh, girl)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k

H**s think they ready, they ain't ready enough (Let's go)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (As f**k)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k (As f**k)

I'm pretty and I'm petty as f**k

When I walk a b***h down, it be sexy as f**k

[Outro]

Real bad b***h and you mad

'Cause you built like your dad

I heard a b***h lookin' for me

Ayy, girl, I'm at the back, where you at?

Ayy, ayy, ayy

If you a real bad b***h, let me see you clap

If you a real bad b***h, let me see you clap

If you a real bad b***h, let me see you clap

Let me see you clap, let me see you clap

'Lil dirty a** b***h, let me see you clap

Aah, it's the Brim Reaper, b***h, yuh

You thought I was gonna let you slide, h*e?

(F**k outta here, b***h)

I told you, b***h, I was gonna reply on my time, b***h

Are you dumb?

Told you, don't you ever mention my kids, b***h

You just didn't beat me