Is Cardi B pregnant? Tour announcement explained

Is Cardi B pregnant? Tour announcement explained. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has been slaying on her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour, with fans asking if Cardi will tour the UK. But amid the DNA test ordered by her ex-husband, Offset, and rekindling with her baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, is she pregnant? How many children does she have?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Cardi B has been performing in the US on her current ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour, but amid her rumoured reconciliation with baby daddy Stefon Diggs, and her ex-husband Offset being shot, there are now rumours of pregnancy after a shock announcement – so, is Cardi pregnant?

The rapper has been selling out every tour stop, most recently bringing out the dancehall legend, Vybz Kartel, on stage, as well as her ex-husband’s old friend and former bandmate, Quavo, at her concert in Sunrise, Florida, the crowd going crazy.

But it was her gig in Charlotte that had the Internet in a frenzy, after the rapper seemed to claim that she could be pregnant.

Cardi B on Little Miss Drama Tour 2026. Picture: Getty Images

In a break between songs, Cardi said: “B***h, I might be pregnant…let’s keep the party going.”

Whilst delivered in her usual playful manner, fans were divided about the news, as this statement came just 4 days after she was seen linking up with her ex-boyfriend and most recent baby daddy, Stefon Diggs.

The 32-year-old was seen in the stands of the Washington D.C. gig, his entire family in tow, sparking reconciliation rumours, following their split back in February.

It was at that same gig’s afterparty that Cardi was later seen leaving in Stefon’s car.

This comes after recent reports of Offset asking for a DNA test to confirm the paternity of the rapper’s youngest children, including her baby boy with the American footballer.

While it remains unclear if the ex-couple has made it official again, the pregnancy joke could have some truth to it.

Steffon diggs and card b spotted together last night. Are they really back together? 👀 pic.twitter.com/w9VyHxlDxU — honest30bgfan (@honest30bgfan_) April 9, 2026

Cardi’s first-ever headline tour since she previously cancelled several international dates back in 2018, when she fell pregnant with her first child, Kulture.

Fans are hoping there is no truth to the rumour, as UK fans are praying for her tour to be extended to the European continent.

One fan commented: “Welp at least we got the album and tour this time 😉.”

Another said: “The funny thing is we laughing and knowing her it might be true oh god😩😭.”