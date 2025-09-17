Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with fourth child with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs

17 September 2025, 14:29

Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with fourth child with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with fourth child with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has announced her first pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, her new boyfriend, ahead of her new album drop 'Am I The Drama?', following her divorce from ex-husband Offset. How far along is she? Will this affect her upcoming 'Little Miss Drama' tour? Here are all the details

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has excitedly announced she is pregnant with her fourth child with her new man, Stefon Diggs.

The rapper is currently in the run-up to her sophomore album, 'Am I The Drama?', dropping on the 19th September, having announced a US tour just yesterday.

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Alamy

Cardi was rumoured to be pregnant earlier this month, following her court appearances, where fans believed she looked it.

The 'Money' rapper previously denied all the allegations, even filming a TikTok where she removed a fake belly, poking fun at the rumours.

However, on the 17th September she sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings and confirmed that she was in fact pregnant.

Cardi B's appearance in court
Cardi B's appearance in court. Picture: Getty Images

She said: "Well yes, yes I am. I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I'm actualy very excited, I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good place."

She added: "I feel very strong. I feel very powerful, that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

More news to follow.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Are Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor dating? A complete relationship timeline

Are Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor dating? A complete relationship timeline

Drake ‘National Treasure’ lyrics: Inside the ‘leaked’ Iceman song

Drake ‘National Treasure’ lyrics: Inside the ‘leaked’ Iceman song

Sexyy Red shoots shot at NBA Youngboy

Sexyy Red shoots shot at NBA Youngboy

Who is Ice Spice’s new boyfriend Sauce Gardner & how long have they been dating?

Who is Ice Spice’s new boyfriend Sauce Gardner & how long have they been dating?

Trending

Is Cardi B going on tour for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Is Cardi B going on tour for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

‘Rihanna: How many kids she has, their names & ages

Nick Cannon reveals the real reason he had 12 kids

Nick Cannon reveals the real reason he had 12 kids

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Inside Rihanna’s ‘Breakin’ Dishes’ lyrics

Inside Rihanna’s ‘Breakin’ Dishes’ lyrics

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working