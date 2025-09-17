Cardi B confirms she's pregnant with fourth child with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs
17 September 2025, 14:29
Cardi B has announced her first pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, her new boyfriend, ahead of her new album drop 'Am I The Drama?', following her divorce from ex-husband Offset. How far along is she? Will this affect her upcoming 'Little Miss Drama' tour? Here are all the details
Cardi B has excitedly announced she is pregnant with her fourth child with her new man, Stefon Diggs.
The rapper is currently in the run-up to her sophomore album, 'Am I The Drama?', dropping on the 19th September, having announced a US tour just yesterday.
Cardi was rumoured to be pregnant earlier this month, following her court appearances, where fans believed she looked it.
The 'Money' rapper previously denied all the allegations, even filming a TikTok where she removed a fake belly, poking fun at the rumours.
However, on the 17th September she sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings and confirmed that she was in fact pregnant.
She said: "Well yes, yes I am. I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I'm actualy very excited, I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good place."
She added: "I feel very strong. I feel very powerful, that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."
More news to follow.
Cardi B confirms exclusively to @GayleKing that she is pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, and she will give birth before her tour begins in February:— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 17, 2025
“I feel very strong. I feel very powerful, that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work… pic.twitter.com/WtohtvSwIm