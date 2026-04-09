Inside Cardi B & Offset’s net worth

9 April 2026, 17:27

Inside Cardi B & Offset’s net worth
Inside Cardi B & Offset’s net worth. Picture: Alamy and Getty

Cardi B is still in the process of getting a divorce from her ex-husband, Offset, with whom she shares three kids. While Cardi’s relationship with Stefon Diggs dominated talks, the shooting involving Offset and Lil Tjay has now brought into question what his net worth is, so what are their net worths & who is worth more?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Cardi B, who most recently dated Stefon Diggs, and Offset, who’s recovering after being shot, were one of hip-hop’s most-talked about couples, even amid their divorce, and fans are now wondering, what are their net worths?

The ‘Press’ rapper has been dominating with her latest album ‘Am I The Drama?’, her tour being sold-out all round.

Offset, although no longer releasing music with Migos, has also been releasing solo music, with over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Cardi B & Offset
Cardi B & Offset. Picture: Getty Images

The incident involving fellow rapper Lil Tjay has brought numerous allegations of ‘owed money’ from various celebrities, who are claiming the 34-year-old is in debt to them.

While their ongoing divorce proceedings continue, the attention turns to who is worth more.

Here are all the details.

What is Cardi B’s net worth 2026?

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

The Grammy winner has been working hard since her debut in 2015, releasing music nonstop.

Despite being a mother of four, she has not let that slow her down at all, being pregnant during her most recent album promo, and embarking on her sold-out headline tour just months after giving birth.

With over 33 million monthly Spotify listeners and being the first-ever woman to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album, she is here to stay.

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

As of 2026, Cardi is estimated to be worth around $100 million (£73.4 million).

However, with her ongoing tour, as well as her hair business venture, Grow Good, she is set to be boosted even more.

What is Offset’s net worth 2026?

The ex-Migos member has also had some impressive achievements in his career.

Offset
Offset. Picture: Alamy

With his group, at their peak in 2017/18, they raked in a whopping $25 million (£18.6 million) in just one year.

His solo projects have also all debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Offset is estimated to be worth around $40 million (£29.8 million).

However, if recent claims of his owing people money are true, he could be worth a lot less now.

Migos
Migos. Picture: Getty Images

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