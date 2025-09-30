Cardi B claps back after Nicki Minaj takes aim at pregnancy

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have reignited their age-old beef for an online Twitter exchange after the drop of ‘Am I the Drama?’, and the announcement of an incoming album from Nicki. But what was said? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been going at each other for years, but after a brief hiatus, the women are at it again via some very direct Tweets concerning Cardi’s pregnancy, her man Stefon Diggs, and her album sales.

On the evening of September 29th, the ‘Pink Friday’ rapper took to her socials for a rant.

Reigniting the feud, the artist made a mockery of recent reports of Cardi’s baby daddy, Stefon and allegations made against him.

Nicki then insinuated that the ‘Magnet’ rapper had gotten surgery to look like her, and Cardi was quick to clap back.

The Bronx star took aim at the OG rapper’s brother, who was convicted of predatory assault.

In now-deleted tweets, the ‘Superbass’ rapper continued to come for Cardi, taking aim at the ‘Am I The Drama?’ album, comparing the ‘Money’ rapper’s talent to the childhood fictional character Barney.

The 32-year-old rapper pointed out that the comparisons Nicki was drawing between the two, in terms of album sales, are biased as the Trinidadian isn’t her age mate, the latter being 42.

She said: “Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylorswift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them…”

Nicki made yet another dig at Cardi’s pregnancy, and Cardi came back with the final personal blow to put an end to the beef…for now.

Cardi alleged that the other rapper’s alleged ‘drug use’, whom she also called ‘Co***ne Barbie’ in the spat, had left her unable to have children, a very deep accusation.

The ‘Anaconda’ rapper then deleted all of her tweets, opting to share a picture of an eagle, which is known to rise above conflict, the Barbs pointing out the comparison between the crow on Cardi’s album cover, and Nicki’s eagle pic, suggesting she had ‘won’ the beef.

The two female rappers have been at each other’s throats since Cardi’s debut back in 2017, and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Why do Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have beef?

When Cardi initially burst onto the scene, Nicki showed her support, congratulating her on the former's success with ‘Bodak Yellow’.

They then featured on the Migos track ‘Motorsport’ together, and Cardi’s interview on Capital XTRA ignited anger in Barbie, in which Cardi had pointed to their being a disagreement over Nicki’s original verse.

This escalated into shady shots thrown on the ‘Queen’ album, until it all came to a head with a physical altercation at New York Fashion Week, shortly after the Met Gala.

Reports suggested the New York rapper had thrown her shoe at Nicki after trying to address the shade over the prior months.

Ever since, they have had one of the most famous beefs in the rap industry, the girls often taking to their socials and lyrics to sneak diss each other.