Cardi B & Nicki Minaj beef: Tweets & fight explained

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have continued their Twitter beef and have gotten deeply personal. Both rappers have brought up each other’s children, Kulture and Papa Bear. But what exactly have they said? And why are they beefing? Here are all the details.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have had an explosive back-and-forth on Twitter, reigniting their beef and confirming that they definitely aren’t friends!

The women got into it on October 1st, after their spat the day prior, coming for each other's appearance and even making digs at each other's children, specifically Kulture and Papa Bear.

Nicki once again started the drama in a very long post, replying to a tweet suggesting low sales of Cardi’s album ‘Am I The Drama?’, targeting the rapper’s adulterous marriage to Offset, the alleged ‘secret’ baby mamas of her new man, Stefon Diggs, and coming for her recent pregnancy.

The ‘Flawless’ rapper also denied the allegations Cardi had made previously about her having fertility issues.

Following their physical altercation at New York Fashion Week, Cardi was papp’d with a huge bruise on her forehead, which Nicki then took aim at, referring to the ‘Press’ rapper as Barney the Dinosaur, posting the now-famous meme.

Then it came time for the Bronx rapper to strike back, with her pointing out that it was Nicki’s only son’s 5th birthday, in a tweet that currently has 20k retweets.

She wrote: “Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese.”

Cardi came with receipts with an almost cinematic shot of the behind-the-scenes of the iconic fight back in 2018, showing Nicki hiding behind security, the rapper denying the ‘seizure’ claims.

Nicki then tweeted: “Kulture vulture you ugly too.”

This is a direct shot at Cardi’s 8-year-old daughter Kulture, which ignited the beef to a whole new level.

The ‘Superbass’ rapper also wrote: “Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister.”

Cardi B and daughter Kulture. Picture: Getty Images

The 32-year-old rapper didn’t take kindly to the mention and pointed out that Nicki’s energy for her is not this vocal when she has seen her in person.

In a total of 14 tweets, the rapstress covers a whole lot of drama, not taking Nicki’s mention of her kids lightly.

She tweeted: “Trying to call me out to fight cuz I’m pregnant af.. you NEVER have that energy when I see you in person!!! I seen you at two Met Gala’s and you never have that energy… BUT WHERE TF YOU AT???? MY NIKKAS IS OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW WHERE TF YALL AT???”

Cardi didn’t hold back, ignited by the continued feud, having had enough of her children’s name being mentioned, she then took aim at Papa Bear.

Bardi claimed that the ‘Pink Friday’ rapper was only coming for Kulture because she was jealous that her own son was ‘unable to speak properly’.

The fight clearly took a turn for the worse, both women showing a distasteful side, bringing children into their beef.

Amidst retweets of her recent successes in charts, a jab at the alleged ‘Am I The Drama?’ flop, Nicki then took aim at the Dominican star’s sister, Hennesy Carolina, calling her out for a fight.

Cardi, who is known not to back down from a physical fight seemed to be calling Nicki’s bluff of an in-person altercation.

It truly escalated their feud, the 1st of October going down as one of the messiest days on the Internet.

Fans are both shocked and entertained by the online dispute.

omg we are never getting that motorsport pt 2 pic.twitter.com/P4ZTpgw08v — 𝑗𝑜𝑦 ⋆˙⟡˙⋆ (@joysopinions) October 1, 2025