Cardi B goes viral for tour meet & greet concerts - how much do they cost?

23 September 2025, 15:42

Cardi B's ‘Am I The Drama?’ meet and greets have been blowing after the rapper has been her playful self in the pictures, but how much are tickets?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi is currently in her album-promo era after releasing her sophomore project ‘Am I The Drama?’, and the most viral moment so far has been her meet-and-greet moments with fans.

The star announced that she was going to be doing a press tour across the US, taking over stores to do meet and greets with her fans, including a Walmart and multiple record shops.

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

She joked that: “Atlantic Records has done some deductions to my album’s budget”, which is why she ‘needed’ to hit the road.

She is doing a total of 6 meet and greets across the US, including:

Long Island, NY, on Sept. 19

Easton PA, on Sept. 20

New York, NY, on Sept 21

Atlanta, GA, on Sept. 22

Houston, TX, on Sept. 23

Long Beach, CA, on Sept. 25

So far, they have proved super successful. Cardi looks like she has been enjoying the fan interactions as much as her fans!

Some of the iconic pictures include the star ‘choking out’ a fan, posing with a crow, and even jokingly putting one in a headlock.

It is undetermined if the star will be bringing both her “Little Miss Drama” tour and meet and greets to the UK.

Always the queen of entertainment, how do you get involved?

How much are Cardi B’s meet and greet tickets?

The star is known to be supportive of her fans, and this meet and greet is no different.Fans are able to purchase a ticket for the upcoming dates via her website, here.

All fans have to do is purchase a signed CD copy of her ‘Am I The Drama?’ album.

The album is priced at varying prices across each store; however, ranges from $11-$18 (£8-£13), making the meet and greet ticket super cheap!

