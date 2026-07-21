Are Cardi B & Maduka Okoye dating?

Are Cardi B & Maduka Okoye dating? Picture: Getty Images & Alamy

Cardi B has been spotted with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye on what looks like a date, following her split from boyfriend and baby daddy, Stefon Diggs. So who is Maduka Okoye and does he have a wife? & How many kids does Cardi share with ex-husband, Offset?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Cardi B and Nigerian football star Maduka Okoye have stirred up dating rumours after being spotted at an intimate dinner, following on from Cardi’s split from Stefon Diggs, and a public post from Maduka’s ex-girlfriend, Jelicia Westhoff.

The celebrity pairing are some of the most-talked-about names right now, especially after the sports star's viral moment in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, with fans obsessed with his appearance.

While not having much success on the pitch, Maduka has been living the life, walking the grid at the F1 British Grand Prix and popping out at Paris Fashion Week.

Maduka Okoye & Cardi B. Picture: Alamy & Getty

Cardi & the 26-year-old were seen sitting next to each other in the front row at a fashion show, where he could be seen offering her a fan after the rapper said she was hot.

Later seen in the same city chatting on a balcony, making it now three times they have been seen with each other.

That one clip went viral, and while at the time it seemed like a reach to claim the pair were a couple, a recent sighting is adding to the rumour.

Maduka Okoye and Cardi B enjoying a chat at a restaurant in Paris… Maduka is really making Cardi B blush out here 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/0hNzi8uOV1 — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) July 8, 2026

The ‘Press’ rapper and Maduka were seen at a dinner in Venice, sitting right next to each other in photos that are circulating on socials.

It should be noted that the pair weren’t alone, and were joined by others; however, that hasn’t stopped fans from insinuating the pair have taken an interest in one another.

One fan commented: “Unexpected crossover of the year. The simulation is getting weird, but I’m here for the chaos.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B and Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye are keeping the good times rolling in Italy ... sitting side by side for a swanky dinner overlooking a Venice canal. pic.twitter.com/CdAPUpzHq8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2026

Another said: “Something is definitely going on between these two.”

So, whilst the pair would definitely break the Internet by becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, it doesn’t seem that the pair have confirmed any romance just yet.

Cardi only recently split from her NFL boyfriend and baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, and Maduka has been facing some allegations from his ex-partner and mother of his child, Kelicia Westhodd.