Cardi B apologises to Latto amid leaked phone call during Nicki Minaj beef

Cardi B has had a drama-filled week, following the release of her album ‘Am I The Drama?’, and her Twitter beef with Nicki Minaj. But following the release of the remix of ‘ErrTime’, featuring Latto, a leaked phone call has revealed Cardi dissing both Ice Spice and Big Latto. Here are all the details.

Cardi B has impressed fans with her latest drop, ‘Am I The Drama?’, surprisingly adding to the drop with a special collaboration with Latto, but now a leaked phone call has exposed the Bronx rapper for shading Latto and Ice Spice.

On the 30th of September, an audio leak exposed a private phone call from Cardi to Ice Spice’s management over a disagreement that hasn’t been revealed.

The ‘Outside’ rapper is clearly enraged on the call, shouting and swearing at the man called James, believed to be Ice’s manager, at the end of the phone, saying she wants to fight the ‘Munch’ rapper.

She says: “I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all.”

However, somehow Big Mama receives a sneak diss in the heat of the moment.

Cardi said: “I’m not p***y like Latto. You think I’m Nicki?”

This comment surprised fans, as despite the rapper having beef with a lot of celebrities, Latto and Cardi seemed to have a good friendship, especially in the wake of their remix release.

The mother-of-three was quick to correct her wrongs, though, taking to her Twitter account, amidst her beef with Nicki, to apologise to the ‘Brokey’ rapper.

She tweeted: “I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f**k with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

This seemed to put any drama to bed, although Latto is yet to respond to the comments.

The day prior to the leaked call, the ‘Big Mama’ rapper revealed she was dating 21 Savage after years of rumours, as well as actually talking about her friendship with the ‘Press’ rapper in a positive light.

When asked if she was scared of catching any strays or any more drama from the rapper, she completely dismissed the idea.

She said: ”Me and ‘Bardi we locked in. Them b*****s should be scared though.”

Although an ironic moment, it does seem that the call was old, and that their friendship is clearly stronger than ever with the recent drop, ‘ErrTime’.