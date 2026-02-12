Cardi B’s hair care brand Grow-Good: Natural hair to release date & prices

Cardi B’s hair care brand Grow-Good: Natural hair to release date & prices. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @cardib

Cardi B has been in the news for her supposed split from baby daddy Stefon Diggs after the Super Bowl, where she partied with Jessica Alba at the Bad Bunny Super Bowl. But now the artist is the latest celeb to venture into the business world, showing off her natural hair. So what is Grow-Good? & When is it dropping? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B previews new hair product line

Cardi B is coming off the high of the Bad Bunny Super Bowl, as she kicks off the start of her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour – but now the rapper is entering the haircare industry with ‘Grow-Good’, her natural hair being praised by fans.

The Dominican artist is famous for wearing some iconic colorful wigs, but what some fans don’t know is that she has been on a hair growth journey for the past 10 years, now blessed with impressive buss-down length natural hair.

The rapper is the latest celebrity to enter the haircare industry, with Rihanna and Beyoncé also having some successful lines for themselves, with Cecrèd, the Houston-born artist’s brand, earning over $200 million (£146 million) in 2025.

In a video shared to her Instagram on February 11th, Cardi teased fans with the business launch.

She opens the video with: “It took me from 2016 till now to grow my hair. I’m not gonna tell you what I’m using for it, because I gotta test it out first on myself.”

She continued: “We’re doing everything. Let’s make these b*****s hair grow good.”

Grow-Good Beauty already has 116k followers on Instagram, just 17 hours since its introduction, with its website open for notification sign-up.

The brand is set for launch in April 2026, with the prices unknown at this stage.

Following on from other celebrity product lines, Grow-Good could either follow the pricing trend of luxury products or embrace its Bronx branding and make it affordable for everyone.

It is not yet known what products will be launching, but fans are already invested, Cardi’s own results speaking for themselves.

One fan commented: “Sis said she gonna get rich RICH 🤑 The beauty industry 🤏🏽 Yes, ma’am. 💕”

Another said: “Omg!!! I’ve been waiting on this.”