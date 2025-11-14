Cardi B gives birth to baby boy with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Has Cardi B given birth to her baby boy yet? The star has announced the arrival of her most recent kid and first child with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs. But how many kids does she have? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has given birth to her latest addition to the family, her first baby with Stefon Diggs, amid her divorce settlement with ex-husband Offset.

Cardi has been promoting her recently-released sophomore album ‘Am I The Drama?’, announcing her tour this Spring.

The star revealed to her 163 million fans via Instagram, on November 13th, via a fun Instagram reel, her big baby bump gone, but makeup and a fashion look on!

In her caption of the birth announcement, she said: “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!”

Cardi continued: “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Fans were concerned that she wouldn’t be ready for her fast-approaching tour, but now that the ‘Hello’ rapper has given birth, she can stick to her regimented plan of getting in the dance studio as soon as she can.

She confirmed in the Instagram post that she was more driven than ever, and focused on getting her body right, saying that there is ‘nothing that’s gonna stop [her] from giving…the performance of a lifetime!”

We know that Stefon got his wish of having a baby boy, as the news was announced a few weeks ago, but the name of the new arrival has not yet been announced.

The couple have been going strong despite the multiple baby mum allegations that have been brought to the Dallas Cowboys star, Cardi and Stefon seeming super excited to welcome their first child together.

How many kids does Cardi B have?

The star has now welcomed her fourth child, after having three in her previous marriage to Offset.

Her children are Blossom (1), Wave (3), and Kulture (8).

The latest addition to the family is the rapper's second boy, whilst it’s Stefon’s first boy!