Has Cardi B given birth to her fourth baby yet? Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B announced her pregnancy and her first child with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, earlier this year. The rapper already has three children with her ex-husband, Offset. But with the star looking ready to give birth, has she already had her baby? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has been killing the world of music recently with her latest album drop ‘Am I The Drama?’, as well as tackling beef with BIA and Nicki Minaj head-on, but her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs has been the main interest of fans.

Announcing her pregnancy in September, following her court appearances that had fans guessing she was expecting.

In an interview, the ‘Magnet’ revealed all and discussed just how excited she and Stefon were for their first child together.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

Both celebs have kids from previous relationships, with the American football star having been caught up in hot water with alleged baby mums.

Cardi, of course, has three children with Offset, Kulture (8), Wave (3) and Blossom (1).

Stefon has one daughter, Nova, as well as a potential second daughter with influencer, Lord Giselle.

The rapper, most recently has been appearing almost ready to pop, meaning she is a lot further along than fans initially presumed.

Cardi B arriving to Starlets in NYC last night. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qnBHpXGZxg — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) October 6, 2025

With her upcoming ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour taking place in February 2026, it is assumed she will be giving birth very soon.

Rihanna, who gave birth in early September, kept the birth of her girl, Rocki Irish, under wraps for almost two weeks – So has Cardi B done the same?

Here is everything you need to know.

Has Cardi B given birth?

Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has been sharing just how uncomfortable her pregnancy has become, as she has looked ready to give birth the last few times fans have spotted her.

She tweeted: “I’m uncomfortable when I sit, when I lay down, when I stand up… I can’t take this no more.”

The ‘Press’ rapper had previously confirmed that her pregnancy would not impact her tour.

Cardi said: “After this album run, it’s straight to exercising, it’s straight to dance classes when the baby comes out, my body will be loose and straight rehearsals with all my dancers.”

That being said, she has not yet given birth to her fourth child.

Although with how big her bump has been looking recently, she could be due within the month!