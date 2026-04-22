How much Cardi B earned from ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour

How much Cardi B earned from ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has just wrapped her US tour and launched her haircare line, ‘Grow Good’, with extreme popularity. Being a sold-out and hugely successful tour, how many tickets did she sell? How much did it profit? & What is Cardi B’s net worth in 2026?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Cardi B thanks fans as she wraps up tour

Cardi B has been busy; she launched her haircare product line, ‘Grow Good’, had a baby with Stefon Diggs just months before embarking on her sold-out ‘Little Miss Drama’ 2026 tour, performing hits ‘I Like It’ and more across the US – but what is her net worth in 2026? & How much did her tour earn her?

The rapper is known for her flamboyant personality and energetic performances, and the 2026 tour was an exact example of this.

The videos of her on stage in multiple costume changes, splitting on the stage, and even bringing out celebrity guests like Vybz Kartel, T.I., and Missy Elliot, have dominated social media for weeks, the fomo being very real.

Cardi B on 2026 tour. Picture: Getty Images

So how much did Cardi B make?

Here are all the details.

How much did Cardi B’s ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour profit?

Cardi B on 2026 tour. Picture: Getty Images

The tour had a total of 35 tour dates, all sold-out, a very hard achievement to reach.

It was the 33-year-old’s first-ever headline tour, her previously having cancelled tour plans back in 2018 after falling pregnant with her first child with ex-husband, Offset.

It officially is the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper, selling over 450k tickets.

The ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour reportedly grossed around $70 million (£51.8 million).

Cardi posted a video to her socials on April 19th, after her tour came to an end, to thank all of her staff, from the bus drivers to the dancers, of course, not forgetting her fans.

Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

She said: “I just wanna say thank you to everybody that came out and was involved in the ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour…most of all, I want to say thank you to my fans, Bardi Gang…y’all were dressed to the 9s, and that takes time and effort, I want to say thank you.”

The ‘Press’ rapper’s net worth is estimated to be around $100-102 million (£74-£75.5 million).

However, with the tour sure to branch out to the rest of the world, and the success of her sold-out haircare line, ‘Grow Good’, her net worth is sure to increase.