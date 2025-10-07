Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has had a busy few months, from her beef with Nicki Minaj to ‘Am I The Drama?’ dropping, and now her divorce from Offset is on the road to being finalised. But what is the particular amendment following her pregnancy with new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs? Here is everything you need to know.

Cardi B and Offset originally filed for divorce back in September 2024, and now, a year on, the rap star has reportedly agreed to a rather unheard-of settlement, based upon her recent pregnancy with Stefon Diggs.

The ‘Am I The Drama?’ artist has had a busy few months since her new album drop, her recent beef with Nick Minaj, and her drama surrounding her pregnancy – but now her divorce has come to the forefront.

The ex-couple were together for almost 7 years, and have three children together, Blossom (1), Wave (4), and Kulture (8).

Offset & Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

The pair notoriously had a rocky marriage, their relationship being broken down due to the infidelity of the Migos rapper.

Now, over 12 months on from the divorce filing, the requests from Offset have reportedly become apparent.

According to Daily Loud, the rapper filed for spousal support after he claimed she ‘left him with the kids’ after falling pregnant with her fourth child, her first child with new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, and wants a 70/30 split of their assets.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs. Picture: Getty Images

This agreement is far from the traditional custom of a 50/50 split, and it is more common for the wife to receive more in divorce settlements, but in this instance, her net worth is more than double her ex's.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper is worth over $100 million (£74.5 million), whilst the ‘Stir Fry’ rapper is worth $40 million (£29 million).

In this alleged agreement, Bardi would have to pay upwards of $50 million (£37 million) to her ex-husband and baby daddy.

Cardi has allegedly agreed to the agreement, according to the report; however, this is not verified.

Carid, Offset & Kulture. Picture: Twitter

Fans have come to her defence in regards to the rapper's comments about looking after their children.

One commented: “He cheated the entire marriage, but trying to spin it like she emotionally abandoned the relationship.”

Another said: “How is that even fair?”

Whilst it’s not yet clear if these reports are true, we are sure all will become clear soon, as neither Cardi nor Offset is a stranger to setting things straight via their social media profiles.