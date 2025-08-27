Cardi B court case: Why is she in court?

Cardi B has been going viral on social media whilst taking the stand on trial – But why is she in court? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B is back in court. The rapper is no stranger to a courtroom, having been sued back in 2022 in a similar civil case.

The rapper is set to drop her second-ever album, ‘Am I The Drama?’, later this month, on the 26th of September, so this is most definitely a busy time for the artist.

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared in court in an iconic platinum blonde look, which, coupled with her quick wit, has caused the trial to go viral.

But what is she actually being accused of?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Cardi B on trial?

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper is currently engaged in a civil case, brought to her by a security guard of a medical office.

Cardi B arriving at court
Cardi B arriving at court. Picture: Getty Images

The plaintiff, Emani Ellis, is suing Cardi over a 2018 incident, where she alleges the artist assaulted her whilst on a visit to an ObGyn office four months pregnant, where Emani worked.

The security guard claims that Cardi spat, shouted, and cut her face in an argument, following what she claims was her recording the rapper as a fan.

She says that she pulled her phone out, and when the star spotted the phone, she got aggressive.

Cardi, on the other hand, denies any wrongdoing, claiming that the altercation never got physical and was a verbal reaction to being filmed.

The rapper was pregnant with her first child, Kulture, at the time, and the pregnancy had not yet been announced, so she was on high alert.

In her testimony, the star also mentioned that she was struck by the fact that Emani was working at the building and not just a fan.

Whilst there is a lot of discrepancy between both the women’s testimonies as well as eye witness reports, it is not yet known what will come of the trial.

Although the ‘Money’ rapper is no stranger to assault charges, most recently being sued over the ‘mic-throw’ incident in 2023.

Emani is suing Cardi for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress, and the trial is expected to reach a conclusion soon, with the alleged victim hoping to secure a settlement.

Cardi B
Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

