Did Cardi B win her court case & what happened?

Cardi B has been going viral whilst appearing in court, for her iconic looks and meme reactions, which she has since turned into CD's on her store– But why was she in court? And did she win? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Cardi B has been in court for an assault case, being sued for $24 million (£18 million). The trial has now come to an end.

The rapper was pregnant with her first child, Kulture, at the time of the alleged assault, and ironically, whilst on trial she faced pregnancy rumours with her latest beau, Stefon Diggs, which have since been disproved by the star.

Cardi took the stand to defend herself and gave her testimony in true Cardi fashion, the rapper being animated and expressive, resulting in viral social media coverage.

The memes have gone viral, the rapper hopping on the bandwagon and releasing 'Am I The Drama?' CDs with the memes on the cover.

But what exactly was she in court for? And what was the result of the case? Here are all the details.

Why was Cardi B in court?

Cardi B was brought to court by an ex-security guard of a pregnancy clinic, where she claims the rapper attacked her.

The claimant detailed an account in which the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star cut her cheek with her fingernail, as well as hurling abuse and spitting on her.

However, Cardi had a different version of events, claiming the on-duty officer was filming her and making a show of her status.

The ‘Money’ rapper was keeping her pregnancy a secret and didn’t wish to be recorded or bothered, the practice closing for the day for her privacy.

She claims not even her own mother knew she was pregnant, resulting in what she admitted was an angry verbal argument against the claimant; however, she maintains it never got physical.

Did Cardi B win her court case?

The ‘Finesse’ rapper was cleared on all charges that were brought against her.

This was a civil case, so the jury determined whether Cardi had to pay out based on the evidence presented.

They ruled in favour of the rapper clearing her entirely.

The rapper said: "I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don't you ever think that you're going to sue me, and I'm just going to settle."