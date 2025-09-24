Why are Cardi B and BIA beefing? Inside their feud & lyrics

Why are Cardi B and BIA beefing? Inside their feud & lyrics. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B released ‘Pretty & Petty’ on her new album ‘Am I The Drama?’, a diss track to fellow female rapper, BIA. So why do they have beef? And how long has it been going on? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cardi B has reignited her explosive beef with BIA, after releasing the track ‘Pretty & Petty’ on her sophomore album, ‘Am I The Drama’ – but why do they have beef in the first place?

Their disagreement dates back to 2023, following BIA’s release in March titled ‘I’m That Bi**h’, the track sampling the iconic Missy Elliot ‘She’s a B****’.

The following March in 2024, Cardi also sampled the same track on her song ‘Like What (Freestyle), and the ‘Whole Lotta Money’ rapstress drew comparisons between the two songs and claimed the Bronx rapper was copying her.

Cardi B 'Am I The Drama?' press tour. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi denied the allegation, and it was later proven that she had recorded the song back in 2022, a whole 2 years before its debut.

This is the core of their beef, and we know that Cardi doesn’t take lightly to shots being fired, and the shady shots began.

BIA first doubled down on the copying shade, and released ‘B***h Duh’ which included a subtle jab at the ‘WAP’ rappers' rapping talents.

She said: “I hear b*tches poppin’ shit and that’s so funny to me. How you say you runnin’ down but you can’t walk on the beat?”

BIA & Cardi B. Picture: Alamy

Now it was time for the ‘Press’ rapper to get her own shot in and she did it via the iconic remix with Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla ‘Wanna Be’.

In a clever line mocking the pronunciation of BIA’s name, she said: “B***h, please, don't nobody wanna be ya.”

BIA returned again with an entire diss track, this time in June 2024, ‘SUE MEEE?’, coming for the 32-year-old rapper's marriage, family, surgery, and even accused Cardi of cheating on Offset.

BIA - SUE MEEE? (Cardi B Diss) (AUDIO)

Some of the most shocking lines include:

“Do I beef with you or do I beef with Pardi?” – This refers to one of Cardi’s writers, who has written a lot of her music.

“I be damned I let a n***a f**k a b***h inside my house (Ew)” – Referring to Offset’s cheating antics that eventually led to their divorce later this year.

"Thought your a** was for the culture, you just tryin' to ride the wave. You should be home with your kids 'cause bi**h, you speak like second grade.” – Here, the ‘London’ rapper mentions two of the star’s kids, Kulture and Wave, the main cause for the beef continuing to spiral from the New York rapper's perspective.

BIA. Picture: Getty Images

After this, Bardi took to her Instagram Live to address the track and the spiralling beef, and cleared up that she wasn’t letting this go lightly.

The rapper said: “I’mma sue you and you gotta come with receipts.”

That was back in the Summer of 2024. The beef seemed to settle after this, but the ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapstress reignited with her newest release, ‘Pretty & Petty’.

The diss track has taken the Internet by storm, having fans all over questioning what the 34-year-old rapper did to deserve such shots from Bardi.

It is the first time that Cardi has actually released a full diss for the fellow rapper, and she didn’t hold back coming for BIA’s looks, lack of stardom, and a whole lot more.

Cardi B - Pretty & Petty [Official Audio]

Some of the most popular lyrics include:

“Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head (Head). Bow, I'm dead.” – Here, the ‘Ring’ rapper pokes fun at BIA’s lack of memorable songs.

“I'm a bad b***h and you mad (And you mad). 'Cause you built like your dad.”

“They only book you when they can't afford Coi.” – This is a reference to another female rapper, Coi Loray, who looks similar to BIA and is debatably more successful.

“Thirty-two and you get acne on your face (Wait, how?). Dirty b***h, go and change your pillowcase.”

Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

This track has been one of the most popular off of ‘Am I The Drama?’ and has fans shocked at how much anger the rapper has for BIA.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club about why she released such a fiery track, she responded that it was because the Massachusetts-born rapper mentioned her kids, and she couldn’t have them growing up seeing the diss, and wondering why their mum hadn’t retaliated.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star also brought up how she believed the ‘Bamba’ rapper was deliberately spreading a fake rumour about Cardi cheating on her man, which snowballed.

Cardi alluded to the fact that she had attempted to have a conversation with BIA, as well, back when the beef began but it was dismissed.

Cardi B & BIA. Picture: Alamy and Getty

Fans are loving the drama that has come with the beef.

One fan commented: “Pretty & petty on repeat cus the way cardi dragged bia has me howling.”

Another said: “Cardi tore on pretty and petty OMG… she ate so bad omg BIA get up.”

Whilst both women have anger for each other, the silver lining is that they have both excelled from the beef, both of their streams are up, and the spotlight is on the female rap scene.

We shall see if BIA has something to fire back.