Cardi B responds to rumours baby daddy Stefon Diggs is fathering more children from other women
22 September 2025, 12:51
Cardi B announced her pregnancy with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs prior to the drop of her album ‘Am I The Drama?’. But now fresh allegations have arisen accusing her man of having other baby mamas, but what has she had to say about it? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
Cardi B and her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs announced they are expecting their first child together, after the rapper revealed her pregnancy and rumours began to appear surrounding Stefon’s other children; however, she has now commented on reports of Stefon having multiple baby mums.
The rapper has had a hectic few weeks between her album drop and pregnancy announcement, and now she has landed in hot water following news that Stefon was fathering multiple other babies after initially only being open about having one daughter.
Initially, the accusation came from Aileen Lopera, who had gone to the courts to demand child support for her five-month-old baby, Charliee Harper, whom she claimed was the daughter of the NFL player.
But now, two women, believed to be called Cay and Giselle, have given birth to babies as of September 2025, the football star is believed to be the baby daddy, according to the women's claims.
Cardi, who had a very drama-filled marriage to her ex-husband Offset who was notoriously unfaithful, has now taken to Instagram Live to share her thoughts on the story.
On the 20th September, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper took to her live and used Shirley Brown’s song, ‘Woman to Woman’, a track about one woman having a conversation with another woman her man is cheating with, to address it.
She said the lyric: “Hello Barbara? This is Shirley.”
She continued: “That’s your baby daddy, bi**h? That’s my baby daddy, too.”
“What now?,” she added, “I don't f***ing know. We'll figure it out, bi**h."
Cardi B reacts to the rumors that her new BD, Stefon Diggs, was allegedly fathering multiple babies around the same time they were together.— No Jumper (@nojumper) September 21, 2025
“That's your baby daddy, b-tch, that's my baby daddy too… well, figure it out bitch.”
pic.twitter.com/u0CjdXc8rd
Cardi seemed surprisingly unbothered by the news, perhaps she already knew before falling pregnant. However, it didn’t seem to cause too much drama between the couple.
Stefon himself is yet to comment on the rumours, a man known to keep his private life very much private.
So, whilst it has not yet been confirmed if Stefon is the father to all of these children, Cardi seems to be content with her situation.
Cardi B is officially pregnant with her 4th child, Patriots player Stefon Diggs is the baby father📍— SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) September 17, 2025
she broke her silence to Gayle King in a new interview pic.twitter.com/gE1HfijrkC