Cardi B's new album ‘Am I The Drama?’: Release date, tracklist, and when she released her last album

Cardi B's new album: Announcement details & when she released her last album. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Cardi B has announced her newest album, ‘Am I the Drama?’. What are all the details we know about the upcoming project? Are Selena Gomez and Janet Jackson set to feature? And when was the last time she dropped? Here is your fix for all things Cardi B.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cardi B set to announce new album

Cardi B has just announced her newest album ‘Am I The Drama’.

This project is sure to be a representation of the star’s evolution over the years, as she has only ever released her debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper has gone through a lot since her last album, including having her three kids, her divorce from ex-husband, Offset, and even getting into her newest relationship with American footballer, Stefon Diggs.

Her last album has almost 5 billion streams, and even won the Grammy for Best Rap Album that year, so this next album has big shoes to fill!

So, what do we know so far about ‘Am I the Drama’ and when did Cardi last treat her fans to music?

When did Cardi B last release her last album?

Cardi B wins Grammy for 'Invasion of Privacy'. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has been working on this next album for a long time; her only album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, was over 7 years ago! Her debut album was released in early 2018.

The ‘Press’ rapper had her smash hits, ‘Bodak Yellow’, ‘Drip’, and ‘I Like It’, all on one album, and it was immediately clear that she was going to be a sensation.

Her latest release, though, was her most recent single ‘Obsessed’, a track directed at her now ex-husband, Offset.

The track is a direct diss to the Migos rapper, the pair having a very public and explosive divorce.

Her fans have been dying for a new album, so at long last it is here!

When is Cardi B’s new album, ‘Am I the Drama’ set to be released?

Cardi B 'Am I the Drama?'. Picture: Instagram via @iamcardib

Cardi announced on her Instagram via a teaser that something big was on the way.

The cover features the star posed up like a supermodel in a runway-ready look, crows surrounding her, giving it an eerie feel.

The artist’s second album is titled ‘Am I the Drama’, and is sure to cover all of the star’s drama!Revealing to her 163 million Instagram followers on 23rd June, she announced the album will be released on the 19th September.

One fan commented: “They are shaking I fear! Y’all thought she was shelved! She’s back!!Oh, she’s TAKING IT! Keep your foot on their necks!!”

Fans are certainly excited, and the build-up to this release is sure to be in true Cardi fashion, dramatic!

Most recently, the rapper stunted on everyone at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in 'Am I The Drama?' themed looks.

Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' inspired looks. Picture: Getty Images

Wearing looks inspired by the dramatic theatrics of her upcoming project, she has opted for some haute couture, Telenovela-worthy looks.

One look even featured a live crow, in keeping with the crows featured on the album cover, which she shared with the caption 'Crowdi B'.

The fans have been lapping this promo up, the star taking the festivities to the runway.

One fan commented: "Breaking news - @iamcardib YOU are the drama! And we love it!"

Who is featured on Cardi B's album, 'Am I The Drama?'

On the 15th September, the 'Money' rapper dropped the highly anticipated feature list for her upcoming album drop expected on the 19th September.

The fans are going crazy for the celebrities featured, as there are some unexpected names on the album.

The features include:

Cash Cobain

Janet Jackson

Megan Thee Stallion

Selena Gomez

Summer Walker

Tyla

'Am I The Drama?' tracklist. Picture: Instagram via @cardib

What is the tracklist for Cardi B's new album?

Cardi B revealed in her post on Instagram on 23rd June that her sophomore album will feature a whopping 23 tracks.

Fans are excited as they haven't had an album from the artist in over 8 years.

There are currently 10 songs revealed on 'Am I The Drama', including 3 tracks which are more than 5 years old!

On the current tracklist, the songs featured are:

Outside - Released (2025)Up - Released (2021)

WAP - Released (2020)

Better Than You

Don't Do Too Much

Talk of the Town

Shower Tears

Am I the Drama?

Pick It Up

Trophies

Cardi B 'Am I the Drama?', allternate cover. Picture: Instagram via @iamcardib

Cardi announced some of these tracks in an interview with The Rolling Stone back in May, kicking off the surely well-thought-out build-up to release.

Because the release of 'Am I The Drama' isn't until late September, fans are hopeful that the 'Ring' rapper will release some of the tracks as singles in the lead-up to her album release.

The album is available for pre-order here.

The latest teaser she has given fans is the newest teaser that features the rapper fleeing from crows.

Cardi B teases Am I The Drama

Cardi took to her Twitter to respond to backlash about the 5-year-old tracks 'WAP' and 'UP' being added to the new album.

Fans were surprised to see the old hit tracks on 'Am I The Drama?', considering they had been waiting so long for a fresh project.

She said to her 35.4 million followers: "This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home."

One fan commented: "okay but we the people wanna know why bongos and enough didn’t make the cut."

The tweet currently has almost 7k retweets.