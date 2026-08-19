Capital XTRA’s Carnival freestyles: How to watch

19 August 2026, 11:00

Capital XTRA’s Carnival freestyles: How to watch
Capital XTRA’s Carnival freestyles: How to watch. Picture: Global

Charly Black gave an exclusive performance of ‘Gyal You A Party Animal’ for our extra-special Carnival series set to feature Dancehall legends performing some of their biggest hits. So who else is performing? & How do you watch? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Capital XTRA has launched a brand new series of in-studio performances just in time for Notting Hill Carnival, starting off incredibly strong with Dancehall legend Charly Black and his iconic hit ‘Gyal You A Party Animal’.

Our resident Carnival expert Ras Kwame has a string of icons on the Reggae Recipe in the lead-up to one of the biggest events on the London calendar.

We are setting the tone for the party that takes over West London by celebrating some of the biggest songs of all time.

Capital XTRA's Carnival
Capital XTRA's Carnival. Picture: Global

Up first, Charly Black played one of our favourite tracks, but there is a whole lot more to come.

But how do you watch? They’ll all be available on our YouTube & Global Player!

Here are all the Capital XTRA Carnival Freestyle performances so far.

Charly Black performs ‘Gyal You a Party Animal’ on Capital XTRA

Charly Black performs 'Gyal You A Party Animal' & shares 'Whine & Kotch' secrets 👀

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